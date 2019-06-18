THE Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has decried incessant blockades of its premises by people living with disabilities, saying the individuals involved should learn to transmit their concerns to the corporation through appropriate channels.

Ndu Ughamadu, NNPC’s group general manager, Group Public Affairs Division, in a release today in Abuja, said the action of the group was unbecoming, adding that repeated obstructions were inimical to the daily business of the corporation, given the National Oil Company’s contribution to the coffers of the three tiers of government in the Country.

Ughamadu explained that the corporation was a people living with disability-friendly company which has such persons in its employ and had equally made special provisions for this group in its on-going recruitment exercise.

He stated that while employing persons living with disability was a corporate policy of NNPC, however, such employment offers must pass through acceptable processes and procedures.

Ughamadu cautioned the protesters against further siege on the premises of NNPC.

