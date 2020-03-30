…the availability of petroleum products, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced the activation of measures to guarantee seamless distribution of fuel across the country throughout the period of the lockdown and beyond.

A press release by Kennie Obateru, group general manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Corporation, quoted Musa Lawan, managing director of Petroleum Products Marketing Company, NNPC’s downstream subsidiary, as saying that the PPMC workforce has been mobilized to provide loading services throughout the period of the envisaged lockdown.

“If you recall, two days ago, the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, stated that we have 60 days sufficiency of Premium Motor Spirit. That is very correct. As a matter of fact, we have about 2.68 billion litres of petrol in-country and in marine storage. At the prevailing daily consumption rate of 45 million litres, that translates to roughly 60 days,’’ Lawan stated.

The PPMC boss called on motorists and other consumers of petroleum products not to engage in hoarding or panic buying of petrol, noting that the Corporation was ready to provide enough products across the country.

Lawan also disclosed that two more petrol laden vessels were expected to berth at the Ports by Tuesday, noting that the vessels would be discharging 250 million litres of petrol.

On the recent complaints of non-availability of personal protective equipment against the Coronavirus for tanker drivers by the National Association of Road Transport Owners, NARTO, Lawan assured that the PPMC was engaging with the stakeholders’ to address the issue of safety kits for tanker drivers.

– Mar. 30, 2020 @ 18:55 GMT |

