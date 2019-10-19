AS part of measures towards safeguarding human and material assets of the corporation, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, and the National Institute for Security Studies, NISS, have stepped up inter-agency collaboration to contain the spate of insecurity of lives and property in the cause of the national oil company’s operations.

The Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari, while receiving the delegation from the NISS on Friday in Abuja, said that security of workers and capital-intensive equipment in the oil and gas industry were critical areas of priority that would always attract the corporation’s management attention.

A statement by the Acting Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC stated that Kyari, who noted with dismay the frequent attacks on the nation’s oil and gas facilities, said the corporation was open to any form of collaboration from recognized reputable organization to address the security challenge.

“As you are aware, a number of infractions had happened to our assets across the country and our staff have become key targets of many kidnap attempts and even physical issues around the security of our staff. So, security is an issue for us and were engaging on a number of interventions to ensure the safety of our staff and material assets,” he stated.

The NNPC boss stated that the corporation remained exposed despite being the custodian of critical national assets and urged the NISS to think out of the box in restructuring its training programmes to accommodate short courses tailored to industry needs.

“Every management staff of this company should be aware of security of our assets and also personal security. However, sometimes having a nine-month programme may be a deep challenge in releasing all category of staff to attend. I think what we can do is to restructure the training plan to possibly create a room for short courses targeted at the oil and gas industry specific categories of employees,” he said.

Earlier in his address, the Institute’s Commandant and leader of delegation, Ayodele Adeleke, congratulated the GMD on his appointment, stating that his group was at the NNPC Towers to seek a mutually beneficial partnership in area of security of the nation’s oil assets.

He disclosed that the Institute, which stands at par with National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, and the Nigerian Defence College, NDC, was prepared to offer security training and research services to the corporation.

