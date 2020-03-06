By Anayo Ezugwu

THE Nigeria Natural Resource Charter, NNRC, has launched its Benchmark Exercise Report, BER, in Lagos. The report presents the biennial findings from an assessment of the Nigerian petroleum sector, which covers from 2018 and 2019. Tengi George-Ikoli, programme coordinator, NNRC, explained that the report is a policy document that can be used to guide the Nigerian government and interested stakeholders on how to improve the oil and gas sector.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos on Thursday, March 5, George-Ikoli said the report evaluated Nigeria’s petroleum resource management against the Natural Resource Charter’s, NRC, 12 bestpractices of economic principles for effective resource management against a traffic light system.

She said that over the tears, the BER’s had recorded Nigeria’s continuous poor performance against precepts five and six on local impacts of extraction and the management of Nigeria’s petroleum sector respectively.

“Nigeria’s performance against the precepts, in general, has only recorded marginal changes. The basic tenet precept 1, underperformed, while there were marginal improvements against precept 4, 6, 8, 11 and 12. Precept 6 remained at a red, but has an arrow up indicating some improvements owing to changes to NNPC’s funding arrangements, having improved its ability to meet its joint venture capital obligations.

“It should be noted here that Nigeria’s performance against precept 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 and would have improved, if the Petroleum Industry Bill had to be passed and implemented. This would essentially mean that the benchmarks against each of those precepts would have been achieved and Nigeria would, at last, be close to extracting the optimal benefits from its petroleum resource for the public good,” she said.

To turn the tide to support Nigeria’s performance and benefits secured for its citizens, George-Ikoli said the country must ask itself the most basic tenet for effective resource management. She noted that precept 1 of the NNRC report encapsulated the best practice of resource management. “How can the Nigerian government ensure that it secures the greatest benefit for its citizens?

“It can take a more inclusive approach, considering the perspectives of all stakeholders, through sustained public engagement. It should propose, pass and implement an acceptable legal framework for the petroleum sector; as the Petroleum Industry Bill. Its fiscal framework should seek to maximize revenues without alienating its investors as stipulated in precept 4.

“The national oil company; NNPC should be made to operate more efficiently as proposed by the NNRC’s precept 6. Further, it should adopt the NNRC’s precept 7 benchmarks by investing its revenues to achieve optimal and equitable outcomes for current and future generations.”

Enebi Opaluwa, from the Centre for Public Policy, who presented the precepts, said the early 18-year delay in passing new legal frameworks for the oil and gas industry created uncertainty, making it difficult for investment to flow into the country to create jobs. He called on the federal government to facilitate the passage of the PIB.

According to him, Nigeria has not improved in the area of transparency and accountability since the last BER report in 2017. “This means there are still ample opportunities for misuse and mismanagement of oil revenue under the cloud of opacity. Although notable changes were observed with the disclosure of oil and gas-related data, this was not enough to move the grading from amber to green zone as there were also areas that significantly deteriorated,” he said.

– Mar. 6, 2020 @ 17:49 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 6 visits today)