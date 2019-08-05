THE Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has for the umpteenth time assured stakeholders in Delta State and the Niger Delta in general that it has no plan to relocate the headquarters of its subsidiary, Nigerian Gas Company, NGC, from its present location in Delta State to somewhere outside the region.

In a statement issued by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu, the NNPC described as unfortunate statement credited to the Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege where he reportedly condemned alleged moves by the Corporation to relocate the NGC headquarters from the Niger Delta region.

While calling on the NGC host communities and other stakeholders to disregard the relocation tale, which it described as totally false, the Corporation maintained that the Deputy President of the Senate may have either been misinformed or was quoted out of context, noting that the subject of relocation of the NGC was never on the table for deliberation by the NNPC management.

The Corporation assured that the focus of the current NNPC management under the headship of Mele Kyari is to ensure harmonious relationship with stakeholders and host communities in such a way as to entrench a win-win scenario for all concerned.

– Aug. 5, 2019 @ 10:05 GMT |

