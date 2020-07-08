THE Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has dispelled rumours that the pipeline in Aboru area of Lagos is being vandalized.

According to a statement signed by the Media Assistant to the Commandant General NSCDC, Ekunola Gbenga said: “We are aware of incorrect social media rumours of the damage caused by vandalizing of the NNPC Pipeline at Aboru/Cacatin Canal on July 2, 2020.

“There was no vandalism on the NNPC Pipeline at Aboru/Cacatin Canal on the said day,” it said.

It explained that the Corps responded promptly to the location and intensified patrols and surveillance to allay the fears of members of the public.

“It was, however, discovered that water was gushing out of the rusted pipe because the NNPC has been pumping water for over a week, while carrying out welding of previously pegged points on the pipeline.

“This point was to be welded a few days ago, but due to overflow of the canal it was not possible then. Though, we have informed those living around the pipeline about this exercise, but that didn’t stop rumours quickly circulating on the social media platforms.

“The Corps wishes to debunk the rumour in its entirety as nothing could be further from the truth.

“Although the Corps received distress calls from concerned Nigerians, whose apprehensions were understandably heightened by disturbing rumours emanating from some social media platforms,” the statement said.

According to the Commandant General, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, the protection and security of NNPC pipelines and oil assets are part of the constitutional responsibilities of the corps and has reassured the general public that NSCDC would continue to do its best to send pipeline vandals out of business.

Gana further warned against rumour-mongering and spreading of fake news, saying that it posed dangers to the efforts of the security agencies in crime prevention and control.

“Please always verify the source and authenticity of the information before you spread it out to avoid being a courier or victim of spreading fake news.

“The Corps will not relent on its efforts in protecting the lives and property of the citizens. Members of the public are thereby enjoined to remain calm and support the ongoing efforts of the Corps in ridding the country of criminal elements,” the statement added.

– Jul. 8, 2020 @ 15:35 GMT |

