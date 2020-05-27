CHAIRMAN of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Kano State branch, Alhaji Bashir Danmallam, has lauded the Federal Government for its steadfastness in ensuring that the oil industry remained robust.

Speaking with newsmen in Kano on Wednesday, the chairman observed that despite the near-collapse of oil prices occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic, the oil industry in Nigeria did not suffer many setbacks.

He reiterated that the Federal government took swift measures and ensured constant and uninterrupted supply and distribution of petroleum products across the country.

He further commended the Federal authorities for its tireless effort in ensuring interfacing with various state governments, which also guaranteed a seamless and hitch-free movement of petroleum products to service stations nationwide.

The IPMAN chairman also commended the Federal Government for its humanitarian efforts in lending a helping hand by providing equipment in support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Danmalam assured the government of his association’s commitment to supporting moves aimed at sustaining an uninterrupted supply of petroleum products across the country.

The chairman further urged other stakeholders to follow suit so as to ensure adequate supply and distribution of the commodity in the country. (NAN)

– May 27, 2020 @ 14:57 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)