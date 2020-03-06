THE price of OPEC basket of 14 crudes stood at $51.74 a barrel on Thursday, March 5, compared with $51.99 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes, ORB, is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Mar. 6, 2020

