IN view of market developments and following OPEC’s 178th Extraordinary meeting on Thursday, the Heads of Delegation of the OPEC Conference held further consultations and decided to recommend extending the duration of the proposed 1.5 million barrel per day additional adjustment until the end of 2020, instead of 30th of June 2020.

A statement by the OPEC Secretariat in Vienna, Austria on Thursday, March 5, noted that the consultations, monitoring and a constant review undertaken of current market conditions demonstrate the strong commitment of OPEC Member Countries to work together to restore oil market stability.

It added that the Declaration of Cooperation members are determined to jointly rise to meet the current pressing challenge.

