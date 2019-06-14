ORIENTAL Energy Resources Limited has announced the commencement of applications for the 2019/2020 University Scholarship Award Scheme. The scheme targets undergraduate students from Akwa Ibom State, particularly indigenes of Effiat community and Mbo Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement, Uwem Ite, head of community relations, Oriental Energy, said: “Our aim is to support our host communities and the future leaders of Nigeria by giving them a competitive advantage through access to uninterrupted and quality education. Human capacity development is one of the focal points with respect to our corporate social investments in Akwa Ibom State.”

The full details on the application process, including eligibility criteria and supporting documentation can be found on the company’s website www.oriental-er.com. Entries will close on July, 31. Oriental Energy Resources introduced the online application last year to ensure transparency in supporting students with a more efficient and cost-effective application process.

Applicants are expected to have obtained admission for undergraduate studies in a Nigerian university. Shortlisted candidates will be invited via e-mail for an aptitude test. Based on test results, awards are made for a maximum duration of four years, subject to continuous satisfactory academic performance.

Since the scholarship scheme kicked off in 2009, more than 800 students in universities across Nigeria have benefited. Oriental Energy’s social investment thematic area focuses on community health, enterprise development and support, education, and sustainable living environment.

Oriental Energy Resources Limited is an indigenous oil exploration and production company and operates two marginal fields in offshore Akwa Ibom, Ebok (OML 67) and Okwok (OML 67), as well as one oil mining lease OML 115.

With an average daily production of 18,000 barrels, Oriental Energy is currently the leading indigenous marginal field producer in Nigeria, contributing 25 percent of the nation’s marginal field production.

