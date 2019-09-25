Mr Nduka Ohaeri, the President of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), has called on Abia government to expedite action in boosting infrastructure in the state.

Ohaeri made the call on Wednesday when he led members of his association’s Central Planning Committee on a courtesy visit to Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu at the Government House, Umuahia.

He said that the contributions of infrastructural development to the economic growth and the welfare of the people of the state could not be over-emphasised.

Ohaeri said that timely provision of good quality infrastructure in every part of the state would go a long way in improving the standard of living of the people.

According to him, the governance of a state comes with several challenges, adding that the primary reason for taking up leadership positions is to solve problems.

He appealed to the government to initiate policies and programmes that would fast track infrastructural development in the state.

Ohaeri also urged the government to increase road maintenance and improve waste management by exploring modern technological methods as well as ensure regular payment of salaries and pension.

He suggested that Ukwa, an oil producing area, should be made a modern town, saying that this would encourage people working in the oil facilities there to live in the area.

“Another way through which the government can open up that area is by siting some public establishments there,” the PENGASSAN president said.

Ohaeri expressed PENGASSAN’s willingness association to partner with the state government in actualising its transformation agenda, especially in the oil and gas sector.

Responding, the governor said that his administration had been increasing efforts on areas that would shore up the state’s internally-generated revenue (IGR) to boost the wellbeing of Abia people.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Mr Ude Oko-Chukwu, called on the union to assist in ensuring that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Aba depot, would be adequately serviced with petroleum products.

Ikpeazu noted that the depot was not being properly serviced, thus leading to non-availability of products such as dual purpose kerosene (DPK) and automotive gas oil (AGO).

“It is important to note that the depot does not serve the people of Abia alone, it also serves other neighbouring states like Imo too,” he said.

The governor said that the timely availability of petroleum products would help in meeting the demands for the products in the state and its environs. (NAN)

-Sep 25, 2019 @19:04 GMT |

