THE Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says that the new N125 pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol will take effect from March 19. NNPC disclosed this on its official twitter handle in Abuja, on Wednesday.

“In compliance with the directives of the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources on PMS pricing, the Corporation has reviewed its Ex-coastal, Ex-depot, and NNPC Retail pump prices accordingly.

“Effective March 19, 2020, NNPC Ex-Coastal price for PMS has been reviewed downwards from N117.6/litre to N99.44/litre while Ex-Depot price is reduced from N133.28/litre to N113.28/litre. These reductions will, therefore, translate to N125/litre retail pump price, it said. (NAN)

– Mar. 18, 2020 @ 18:45 GMT |

