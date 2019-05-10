WORKERS in the oil and gas sector have said the rejection of Chief Frank Kokori as Chairman of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) was unacceptable.

The workers, under the aegis of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), said on Friday in Lagos that President Muhammadu Buhari should intervene in the feud to avoid chaos.

The President of NUPENG, Mr Williams Akporeha, said at a news conference that Kokori, a former General Secretary of NUPENG, was nominated by Buhari.

“We do not know why the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, refused to include Kokori in the board.

“We picketed Ngige’s residence two days ago because we received reliable information that he wanted to secretly inaugurate board members in his private residence,’’ said Akporeha.

The unionist said that if Buhari did not want Kokori in the NSITF, he should say so and not allow the minister to override his decision.

Akporeha alleged that Ngige’s pranks showed a deliberate attempt to gang up against Kokori because he was from organised labour.

The labour leader said it was regrettable that workers, who picketed the minister’s house were brutalised by thugs, urging the minister to visit and apologise to labour leaders.

He appealed to Buhari to intervene, to ensure sustenance of peace between organised labour and the ministry of labour and employment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigeria Labour Congress has directed its membersto embark on a national protest on May 13, to express displeasure over the alleged use of thugs on members of organized labour. (NAN)

