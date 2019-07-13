Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) Joint Venture (JV), said it would continue to embark on programmes that would galvanise the economic growth of Delta.

Mr Igho Weli, SPDC General Manager, External Relations made said this in a statement on Saturday in Warri.

Weli said that the global oil multinational company had ongoing projects and social investment schemes in Delta.

He enumerated some of them to include the Sea Eagle Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) and several gas projects.

Weli listed others as the Forcados Yokri Integrated scheme, Southern Swamp Associated Gas Solution, Escravos NGC and Otumara Associated Gas Gathering all geared toward economic growth of Delta.

He said that the SPDC JV had in 2018 spent more than N390 million on developments of projects in its Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) clusters on roads, and schools among in the state.

The Shell general manager also said that 174 youths of the state had so far benefited from the special Regional Shell LiveWIRE programme since 2013, adding that a sum of N108 million was given to beneficiaries as startup grants in 2018.

Weli said SPDC’s Health-in-Motion programme spent N5.8 million to provide healthcare intervention to 5, 746 persons in 2018, adding that 832 persons with impaired vision also received eye glasses.

He general manager also disclosed that SPDC spent N417 million on beneficiaries of the Cradle-to-Career programme.

“SPDC JV has strong commitment to the development of Delta and Nigeria through its delivery of positive social outcomes and strong relationships with stakeholders and communities.

“Each year, Shell LiveWIRE Nigeria provides training and finance for talented young entrepreneurs to set up and grow their businesses.

“While the SPDC JV develops its assets and facilities, it also implements several development projects for host communities, covering economic empowerment, human capital development and provision of social infrastructure,’’ he said.

Weli urged stakeholders in the region to make concerted efforts to curb the incessant vandalism of crude oil pipelines, saying it was dangerous to lives as well as the environment.

It will be recalled that SPDC had on Friday unveiled its “2019 Edition of The Shell in Nigeria Briefing Notes’’ in Warri.

Weli, represented at the event by the SPDC Head, Government Relations West, Mr Alaye Dokubo said the annual publication detailed activities of the business interests of the global energy giant in Nigeria.

According to him, it covered the activities of the SPDC, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo), Shell Nigeria Gas and the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas. (NAN)

