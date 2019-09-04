TULLOW Oil has confirmed its support for the 5th Uganda International Oil & Gas Summit 2019, joining as gold sponsors alongside joint venture partners Total E&P and CNOOC. The partners will come together alongside Hon. Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Irene Muloni and members of the Ugandan and East African ministries to provide participants with the latest updates surrounding the next stages in development for the 1,445km Homa -Tanga pipeline.

They will join a host of national and international organisations presenting at and participating in the 2019 summit, the only platform to bring together the entire oil and gas community and supporting ministries that are concerned with oil and gas developments across Uganda and the East Africa region.

Speakers Confirmed:

Hon. Eng. Irene Muloni, Minister of Energy & Mineral Development, Republic of Uganda

Minister of Energy & Mineral Development, Republic of Uganda Hon. Amelia Kyambadde, Minister of Trade Industry and Cooperatives, Republic of Uganda

Minister of Trade Industry and Cooperatives, Republic of Uganda Ambassador Deborah R. Malac, United States Ambassador to Uganda

United States Ambassador to Uganda Frank Mugisha , Manager 2nd Licensing Round, Ministry of Energy & Mineral Development

, Manager 2nd Licensing Round, Ministry of Energy & Mineral Development Proscovia Nabbanja, Acting CEO, Uganda National Oil Company

Acting CEO, Uganda National Oil Company Dr Jacob Dut Chol, Director for Planning & Projects, Nile Petroleum Corporation

Director for Planning & Projects, Nile Petroleum Corporation Jimmy Mugerwa, Managing Director, Tullow

Managing Director, Tullow Gao Guangcai, CNOOC

CNOOC Abdul Bazara, Country Manager, Atlas-Oranto

Country Manager, Atlas-Oranto Dr. Kabagambe Kaliisa, Senior Presidential Advisor on Oil and Gas

Senior Presidential Advisor on Oil and Gas Walter Ventor , Director Sales, Fluor

, Director Sales, Fluor Vincent Ladougne , Business Development Director, Group Ponticelli Frères

, Business Development Director, Group Ponticelli Frères Ranti Omole , Chairman, Radial Circle and Publicity Secretary, PETAN

, Chairman, Radial Circle and Publicity Secretary, PETAN David Taylor, Director Global Division, RSK Group Ltd

Director Global Division, RSK Group Ltd Herat Shah, General Manager East Africa and Mining, Yokogawa

General Manager East Africa and Mining, Yokogawa Simran Singh , Director East Africa, Control Risks

, Director East Africa, Control Risks Nazir Akoob , Director, PetroMarine

, Director, PetroMarine Dr Michael Mugerwa , General Manager, Uganda Refinery Holding Co.

, General Manager, Uganda Refinery Holding Co. Richard Ochieng , Manager, Technology & Engineering, Uganda Refinery Holding Company, UNOC

, Manager, Technology & Engineering, Uganda Refinery Holding Company, UNOC Jonan Kandwanaho , Senior Planner, Chemical Industry, National Planning Authority

, Senior Planner, Chemical Industry, National Planning Authority Dr Callist Tindimugaya, Commissioner, Water Resources Planning and Regulation, Ministry of Water and Environment, Republic of Uganda

Commissioner, Water Resources Planning and Regulation, Ministry of Water and Environment, Republic of Uganda Francis Kamulegeya , Partner, PWC

, Partner, PWC Francis Twinamatsiko , Assistant Commissioner Tax Policy Department, Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development

, Assistant Commissioner Tax Policy Department, Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development Emmanuel Mugagga , Chief Financial Officer, UNOC

, Chief Financial Officer, UNOC Hamish McArdle , Partner, Baker Botts LLP

, Partner, Baker Botts LLP Lloyd Muposhi, Executive Coverage East Africa, The Trade and Development Bank

Executive Coverage East Africa, The Trade and Development Bank Pamela Natamba, Partner, PWC

Partner, PWC Jessica Kyeyune , Manager, National Content, UNOC

, Manager, National Content, UNOC Philip Nganwa, Medical Director, International SOS Africa

Medical Director, International SOS Africa Greg Coleman, Director, Petromall and Virtual University of Uganda

Director, Petromall and Virtual University of Uganda Gerald Gwamba , Director, Virtual University of Uganda

, Director, Virtual University of Uganda Dr Joseph Kobusheshe, Director Quality Health Safety Security Social and Environment, Petroleum Authority of Uganda

Director Quality Health Safety Security Social and Environment, Petroleum Authority of Uganda Thomas Schanze, Senior Vice President, Industrial Maintenance International

Senior Vice President, Industrial Maintenance International Derek Bultitude, Country Manager, Honeywell

– Sept. 4, 2019 @ 18:26 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)