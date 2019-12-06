CONTRIBUTING around 21% of global new-build pipeline additions by 2023, according to GlobalData, to leading data and analytics company.

The company’s report, H2 2019 Global Length and Capital Expenditure Outlook for Oil and Gas Pipelines – India and the US Dominate New-Build Pipeline Length Additions , Reveals That the US is Set to have a planned new-build pipeline length of 14,162km and an announced new-build pipeline length of 20.230km by 2023.

Sunrita Dutta, Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData , comments: “Liberty is the largest upcoming pipeline project in the country with a new-build length of 2,172km. The pipeline is proposed from a pump station in Guernesy to an oil terminal at Cushing VII. It is expected to start operations in 2021. ”

India ranks second highest globally, in terms of trunk or transmission pipeline length additions, with a new planned build and announced pipeline length of 23.344km by 2023. The Jagdishpur – Haldia gas pipeline in India is the major upcoming planned pipeline project with a proposed length of 2,655km. It is expected to start operations in 2020.

Dutta concludes: “Russia stands third globally with a new-build planned and announced trunk pipeline length of 14.669 km by 2023. The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project in Russia is the most important planned pipeline in the country and is to begin operations in 2020 with a new-build pipeline length of 2,400 km. ”

