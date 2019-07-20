THE Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mele Kolo Kyari, has assured Nigerians that in the new task of turning the fortunes of the Corporation for the better, his management team will not disappoint the nation.

Kyari disclosed this while receiving members of the Misau Emirate Council of Bauchi State at the NNPC Towers in Abuja on Thursday.

The GMD, who said he was thrilled by the high-profile delegation from the Emirate Council, noted that he was honoured to take over the stewardship of the Corporation from one of Misau’s famous sons, Maikanti Kacalla Baru.

“A very illustrious son of the Misau Emirate just vacated this seat we are occupying today. We know that his shoes will be too big to fill. But we will do our best so that at the end of the day, Nigerians will not be disappointed,” Kyari stated.

Kyari, who expressed “profound gratitude” to Mr. President for the opportunity to serve the nation, further solicited the Emirate’s prayers for a successful tenure.

According to the GMD, Misau Emirate and Kanem Borno Empire (where he hailed from) share an age long history and heritage spanning hundreds of years.

Earlier in his remarks, the Emir of Misau, Alhaji Ahmed Suleiman, who was represented by the Chiroman Misau, Alhaji Ahmadun Ahmadu, said they were at the NNPC Towers to felicitate with the GMD over his “well-deserved appointment”.

The Misau monarch informed the GMD that his appointment did not come as a surprise to the entire subjects of the Emirate and majority of Nigerians, adding that everyone was optimistic that as the new GMD of NNPC, Kyari possess the capability to take NNPC to greater heights.

“I would like to assure you that the prayers, cooperation and support which you rendered to our son, Maikanti, will equally be extended to you throughout your tenure in office and even beyond,” the Emir concluded.

