The Rivers State government led by Governor Nyesom Wike has arrested 22 staff of ExxonMobil who were returning from offshore duty and were bring ferried to an undisclosed facility in the State.

The staff were arrested on Thursday, April 16, and detained at the Elekaya Stadium, Port Harcourt.

Realnews learnt that the staff, who are members of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, were flown in from Uyo Airport in Akwa Ibom State.

Governor Wike at a press conference today in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, explained that they were arrested because they breached the Lockdown law of the State. Rivers State is on lockdown to curb spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that the ExxonMobil will face the necessary legal action for breaching the law.

Contacted, Oge Udeagha, manager, Media Relations, ExxonMobil, said: “We are working with the Rivers State government to resolve a transportation misunderstanding. “As always, wherever we operate, we comply with all applicable laws, rules and regulations.”

Realnews reports that a fortnight ago, the Rivers State government also arrested two Caverton pilots for breaching the law on Lockdown. They were charged to court and subsequently released. The case was adjourn till May.

Governor Wike closed down all borders leading to the State to curtain the spread on the coronavirus in March.

