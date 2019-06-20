Why Maikanti Baru is Leaving NNPC 

Ndu Ughamadu, group general manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, in a press release made available to Realnews on Thursday, June 20, said that Kyari is until his new appointment the group general manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division of NNPC.

Realnews reports that Kyari doubled as Nigeria’s national representative to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, since May 13.

Ughamadu said Kyari would be bringing to his new appointment more than 27 years of experience in the various value chains of the petroleum industry.

Roland Onoriode Ewubare, who hails from the South-South region of Nigeria, is appointed chief operating officer, Upstream. He was until his new appointment group general manager, National Petroleum Investments and Management Services, a Corporate Services, NAPIMS, unit of the corporation headquartered in Lagos. Before his NAPIMS’ appointment, he was managing director of the Integrated Data Services Limited, IDSL, a seismic data acquisition company of NNPC based in Benin.

Mustapha Yinusa Yakubu, an engineer, hails from North Central region of the country and is newly appointed as chief operating officer, Refining and Petrochemicals. Until his new appointment he was the managing director of National Engineering and Technical Company Limited, NETCO.

Yusuf Usman, an engineer hails from North East and is chief operating officer, Gas and Power. Until his new appointment, Usman was senior technical assistant to the group managing director of the corporation.

Lawrencia Nwadiabuwa Ndupu, from South East, is newly appointed as chief operating officer, Ventures. She, until her new appointment was the group general manager, NNPC Oil Field Services, established to provide technical services to players in the Industry.

Umar Isa Ajiya from North West region of the country who holds the new position of chief financial officer, was until his recent appointment, the managing director of Petroleum Products Marketing Company, PPMC, of NNPC, a Downstream arm of the corporation. Prior to holding the position as the managing director of PPMC, he was the corporation’s group general manager, Corporate Planning and Strategy, CP&S.

Adeyemi Adetunji, who is from the South West region of the country, is holding the new appointment of chief operating officer, Downstream, was until his new appointment the managing director of NNPC Retail Limited, a Downstream Marketing Company of NNPC. Prior to his position as the managing director of the Downstream Marketing Company, he was general manager, Transformation Department, a Think-thank unit of the corporation.

Farouk Garba Sa’id who hails from North West and holds the new position of chief operating officer, Corporate Services, was group general manager, Engineering and Technology Division of NNPC. Said would be taking over from the present occupier of the office who retires statutorily on June 28.

The new appointees have been directed to work with the current occupiers of the various offices by President Buhari till July 7, to ensure a smooth transition on July 8, when their appointments would take effect.

