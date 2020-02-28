By Anayo Ezugwu

DESPITE the dwindling foreign direct investment into the Nigerian oil and gas industry, Simbi Wabote, executive secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, has said the country is getting a fair share of investment when compared to other African countries. He said the dwindling capital inflow should not be a source of concern to the country.

Mike Sangster, managing director, of Total E&P, had during the fourth edition of the Sub- Saharan African International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, SAIPEC, said out of $160 billion oil and gas investments, Nigeria only got $16 billion. But Wabote in an exclusive interview with Realnews said the country was getting a lot more than other countries in the Africa continent.

“Technically, if you even take that statistics and dissect it, it is not a bad number to come into Nigeria because you recalled when I made my presentation, I showed you the map of countries that were oil and gas-bearing 10 years ago and countries that are now oil and gas bearing. It is quite diverse. It is quite a lot. Today in the map of oil and gas, we are talking about Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique and these are countries that never had oil and gas.

“In those days, 10 years ago, the direct investment into oil and gas were coming into those countries that had oil and gas, Nigeria, Gabon, Algeria and the rest of them. But today that money is being shared with other countries. So the statistics itself is not bad to have $16 billion out of that is not a bad number giving that other countries have been able to discover oil and gas. My position with what Total managing director said is different because if you go to the numbers themselves and you look at that snapshot of that window and then look at what we are getting, I’m sure we are getting a lot more than other countries in Africa.

“I consider the numbers extremely good because one thing you must realize is that other countries that are now discovering oil will relax all their fiscal regimes and regulations because they want them to come. So they will go there if those things are a lot more liberal. But we have maintained, having been in production for almost 56 years, we have maintained some of the regulatory requirements as well as the fiscals and they are still able to bring in funds to the country, so I think that in itself is remarkable,” he said.

On while the IOCs are worried over the drop in capital inflows, Wabote said the oil majors wanted to influence government policies and as such increase their profit margins. “Because they are talking about it from their own perspective, they are talking about it because they want you to remain where you were 20 years ago in terms of the fiscal regime and regulatory. Don’t forget that the IOCs are strictly business concerns and they do everything to maximize profit. So if they can leave you where you are 20 years ago, they will leave you there so that they will increase shareholders’ returns.

“So it is business. No businessman will sit down and see your take being eroded without bringing out figures, statistics and concerns to close down your take because their home countries asked to say five years ago we made $5 billion profit from Nigeria as an example. Last year it was $1 billion, what is going on? So they have to work to be able to show that we are trying to influence government policies, regulations so that our profit margin will remain the same in that country,” he said.

