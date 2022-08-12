Oil subsidy payments: Reps summon CBN Governor, FIRS chair

THE House of Representatives ad-hoc committee investigating oil subsidy payments from 2013 to 2022 Thursday summoned the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emeifile and the chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Muhammad Nami, to explain how oil subsidy payments were effected.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Mark Gbillah seeking their appearance in person for failing to appear before the committee at its investigative hearing on Thursday.

The committee had rejected the CBN governor’s team led by a deputy director, Hussein Kagara and the representative of the FIRS chairman, Gabriel Ogunjemiluri.

Gbillah said Emefiele and Nami’s absence indicated their indifference to a serious national issue like fuel subsidy gulping N6.7trn “in less than a year.”

-Daily Trust

KN