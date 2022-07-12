Okon Lagos begs international community for help￼

Hits: 3

Actor Imeh Bishop Umoh aka Okon Lagos has fumed over the overwhelming insecurity bedeviling Nigerians,pleading with the international community to help Nigeria ‘by force’.

Okon Lagos, who has been vocal over issues confronting the country as well as the 2023 general elections, explained the government ought to seek help from international community considering their unyielding efforts to address insecurity in recent times.

The movie star, in a video via his Instagram page, berated the government for refusal to seek help from the global community in tackling insecurity problems especially when it’s seemingly at its worst phase ever.

“There’s nothing shameful about seeking assistance from your elder brothers in the global community. There is no shame is asking the international community for help over our overwhelming insecurity.

“If you think it’s shameful, why don’t you feel shameful about travelling to overseas for medical treatment instead of patronizing the native doctors here for a lesser fee?” he said.

Addressing the international community, the comic act appealed to them to force help on Nigeria even though our government says otherwise.

He reminded them of Nigeria’s staggering population which would certainly submerge theirs if a war broke and they were forced to accommodate the people.

“Take us seriously. If there is war in Nigeria, and 200 million people are displaced, how do you accommodate this number of people?

“If our government insists we don’t need help, please force help on us because we are in dire need of it,” he added.

The video’s caption reads: “Nigeria is helplessly drowned in insecurity. Our leaders are pretending that all is well. International Community abeg force help on us if u must oooo.”

-The Nation

KN