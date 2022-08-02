Okowa’s aide lauds police for repelling Delta community attackers

MR Olisa Ifeajika, Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, has lauded the police for repelling the Monday morning attack by gunmen on Illah community in the state.

Ifeajika gave the commendation during a solidarity visit to Mr Bolarinwa Alabi,

the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Illah in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.

He said that policemen in the community demonstrated bravery by confronting the gunmen and neutralizing one of them while the others escaped with bullet wounds.

According to Ifeajika, the officers of the division displayed the true spirit of policing and I pray that such attitude should live on among policemen in all formations.

On his part, Mr Frank Esenwah, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Candidate for Oshimili North Constituency in 2023 elections, also lauded the police for their bravery.

He said that he was pleased to hear that the police were able to neutralise one of the gunmen while others escaped with bullet wounds.

“We were informed that some criminal gang tried to terrorise this community but we thank God that the police were able to live up to their billing and one of them was killed while two escaped with bullet wounds.

“We have come in solidarity to rejoice with the police authorities and to congratulate them for their bravery.

“Going forward as leaders from this community, we will see what we can do to support the law enforcement agencies to ensure that this kind of attack doesn’t happen again.

“We need to sound a note of warning to them that this is not an IPOB territory and they should keep off this community and the entire state,” Esenwah said. (NAN)

KN