Old students’ supports ‘ll enhance quality education- Makinde

GOV. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has urged old students association and philanthropists to always give back to their alma mater, saying it will enhance provision of quality education.

Makinde made the plea on Saturday in Ibadan, at the inauguration/handling over of a building hall and remolded frontal fence of Loyola College, Ibadan built by the 1968/1972 set of the College.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the building was named after Gov. Oluwarotini Akeredolu of Ondo State, an old student that executed the project.

Makinde said: “Though, education is one of the four major pillars of his administration, I know that government alone cannot provide everything required to fund the sector.

“So, everytime that we can see people, associations and philanthropists that can support the government, I am always very thankful.

“Today, on behalf of government and people of the state, we say thank you to Loyola College Boys Association, 1968-1972 set, for erecting this edifice.”

The governor used the occasion to call on others to come and give back to their respective alma mater.

“The students here are also looking at a day like this when they will come and give back to this school.

“They can only do that if we provide the enabling environment for them to succeed and this is exactly what this 68/72 set have just done.

“So, I’m using you, as a point of contact to other old boys associations, to please come and give back and government will duly appreciate you,” Makinde said.

The governor further urged the Old Students Association of the College to liase with the state Commissioner for Education, Mr Rahman AbdulRaheem, to start engagement process of returning the school to its original owner, as requested by the association.

Makinde said the process should details Memorandum of Understanding template between the government and the Old Students Association, saying he believed the two parties could quickly reach alignment on the matter and move forward.

On the similar ongoing process, the governor said: “We started a Proof of Concept with Government College, Ibadan, to see how the process would look like.

“Though, some other interests are against return of schools to original owners, what we are doing at Government College has demonstrated to us that there is a part for engagement.”

In his remarks, Akeredolu said he felt honoured about naming the edifice after him by his colleagues.

He pledged to continue to contribute his quota to the development of the school, which moulded him.

NAN reports that Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti joined his Oyo State counterpart, Makinde, to unveil the commemorative plaque of the Hall Building.(NAN)

