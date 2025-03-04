OML 30 leadership visits NCDMB, recommits to Nigerian content 

IN a strategic move to deepen collaboration and reaffirm its dedication to Nigerian Content Development, the leadership Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited, HEOSL, operator of the OML 30, and its joint venture partners, NNPC E&P Limited, NEPL, and Shoreline Natural Resources Limited, SNRL, have visited Felix Omatsola Ogbe, executive secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, at his Lagos office.

The delegation, comprising Ado Oseragbaje, chief executive officer, CEO, HEOSL, Nicolas Foucart, CEO, NEPL, Olalekan Abiola, ED PAM, NEPL, Tunde Nwofor and Obisike Ubendu, CFO & AGM Technical of SNRL, and Uzochi Nwagwu, GM, Supply Chain and Business Services, HEOSL, sought to strengthen the existing relationship with NCDMB and reiterate OML 30’s unwavering commitment to compliance with the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act.

During the meeting, the OML 30 leadership expressed profound appreciation for NCDMB’s continuous support and lauded Ogbe’s exceptional leadership. They specifically highlighted NCDMB’s recent achievement of securing the top position in the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, PEBEC, 2024 half-year report, underscoring the board’s efficiency and effectiveness. Furthermore, they acknowledged NCDMB’s growing influence as a regional leader in local content development, evidenced by its expanding collaborations with African nations.

“We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to reinforce our long-standing and mutually beneficial partnership with NCDMB,” stated Ado Oseragbaje. “We are particularly proud to have a member of our executive leadership team, Nelson Wilbert, contributing to the Technical Advisory Board of the Nigerian Content Research and Development Fund, NCRDF.”

OML 30 emphasized its steadfast commitment to the core objectives of the NOGICD Act, which include the integration of oil-producing communities into the oil and gas value chain and the maximization of Nigerian resources through goods, services, and assets. The delegation detailed OML 30’s initiatives aimed at empowering Nigerian service providers and suppliers through human and business capacity development, local patronage, and work scope reservation adding that in 2024, fifty-two percent (52%) of all OML 30 field contracts were awarded to competent local contractors, resulting in the creation of over 600 short-term job opportunities and significantly boosting local economic growth.

L-R: Obisike Ubendu AGM Technical, Shoreline Natural Resources Ltd (SNRL); Tunde Nwofor, CFO SNRL; Ado Oseragbaje, CEO Heritage Energy Operational Services Ltd (HEOSL) ; Felix Ogbe, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board (NCDMB); Nicolas Foucart, CEO NNPC E & P Ltd (NEPL) ; Olalekan Abiola, ED PAM NEPL; Ibrahim Ahmed, ED L&P NEPL & Uzochi Nwagwu, GM SC&BS HEOSL, during a courtesy visit to the ES on Friday, 28th February, 2025.

The OML 30 team provided a comprehensive update on their progress in research and development (R&D) and human capacity development training (HCDT). They reported the successful approval of their 3-5 year revolving R&D plan and detailed the ongoing engagement with NCDMB-validated research centers, including Akwa-Ibom State University and Nnamdi Azikiwe University. They also highlighted the completion of HCDT programs and outlined plans for future training initiatives.

The delegation expressed gratitude for NCDMB’s efficient support, noting the documentation turnaround time for approvals of Nigerian content plans, technical evaluation criteria, commercial evaluation templates, expressions of interest, and technical invitations to tender.

Responding, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, thanked the OML 30 team, expressing his delight at the strides the asset has made, as well as the steady progress towards achieving their ambitious business goals within the stipulated time. He promised continued support of the NCDMB in enhancing the efforts toward increasing production in support of the strategic objectives of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Ogbe, appointed Executive Secretary of NCDMB in December 2023, brings a wealth of experience to the role, having spent 24 years at Chevron Nigeria Limited and possessing extensive expertise in the oil and gas industry. He is currently leading the NCDMB’s 10-Year Strategic Roadmap and driving continent-wide local content initiatives.

The visit concluded with a renewed commitment from both OML 30 and NCDMB to continue working together to advance Nigerian Content Development, foster sustainable growth, and achieve mutual objectives.

