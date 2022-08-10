Ondo Assembly sacks two members over anti-party activities 

Ondo State House of Assembly has declared the seats of two members vacant for anti-party activities.

The House declared that Hon. Favour Tomomewo (APC-Ilaje 2) and Hon. Torhukerhijo Success (APC-Ese-Odo) were actively involved in Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) recent gubernatorial primary election in the state.

The declaration followed a letter earlier received from the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Ade Adetimenhin, requesting for the sacking of the two lawmakers from the House.

Speaker of the House, Hon. Bamidele Oloyelogun, said the declaration was in consonance with Section 109 (1g) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

He called on INEC to conduct election to fill the vacant seats within 90 days.

He also directed the two lawmakers to return all government properties in their custody to the Clerk of the House while all their benefits and entitlements have been stopped.

Oloyelogun expressed worry at the lawmakers’ action and said there was no crisis in the APC in the state to warrant it.

The House also passed a bill providing for the establishment of alternative dispute resolution in the state. (NAN)

KN