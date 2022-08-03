One dies, another injured in accident involving LAGBUS bus

A yet-to-be identified person lost his life late on Tuesday while one Dauda Lukas sustained severe injury in an accident involving a bus belonging to the LAGBUS Asset Management Limited.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Police Command in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

Hundeyin said that the incident happened on Tuesday at about 11.10 p.m. in Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

According to him, the police got a distress call that a LAGBUS bus with Reg. No. KSF 397 XK, driven by a yet-to-be identified driver now at large was involved in an accident.

He said that the driver allegedly lost control of the bus, it crossed over to other side of the road and rammed into a building in Bayo Kuku area, along Alfred Rewane Road, outward Falomo.

The spokesman said that due to the impact of the accident, the building collapsed and its two occupants got trapped in.

“One of the victims named Dauda Lukas, 45, was rescued from the rubble with severe injury, while one other adult male, whose identity was yet-to-be established, was brought out dead.

He said, “The injured victim was taking to the Lagos Island General Hospital for treatment, while the corpse was deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy.

“Meanwhile, effort is ongoing to arrest the fleeing driver. Investigation is in progress,” he said. (NAN)

