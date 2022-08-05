Onwubuariri remains TTP MD – Official

THE Management of Trucks Transit Parks (TTP) Ltd has reaffirmed Mr Jama Onwubuariri as the company’s Co-founder and Managing Director.

This is contained in a statement issued by the company’s spokesperson, Mrs Nancy Nnamdi, on Friday in Lagos.

“The public notice was issued to re-emphasise the media notice earlier issued on July 23 that Onwubuariri remains the company’s Co-founder and Managing Director and not Mr Temidayo Adeboye.

“There is no change in the management of Trucks Transits Parks Ltd.

“ Adeboye or anyone else claiming to be the acting managing director of TTP is acting in outright violation of a court order which mandates the maintenance of the status quo until all the parties return to court.

“This means that the entire board of directors of the company remains unchanged and intact as filed and certified at the Corporate Affairs Commission, Abuja.

“The general public is, therefore, advised to disregard any information, or anyone purporting to be issued by the acting managing director or claiming that a change in the composition of the Board of Directors of TTP has taken place,” she said.

Nnamdi urged the public to treat Adeboye or any person parading himself as the acting managing director of the company as an impostor.

“Anyone who deals with the said party(ies) does so at their risk.

“TTP wishes to officially state that Adeboye is in breach of existing court orders and anyone who deals with him will be in breach of the same orders.

“All information about our management team can be confirmed in the About Us section of our website, www.ttp.com.ng.

“Our 24/7 operational support to the maritime ecosystem in Apapa remains uninterrupted,” she said. (NAN)

A.I