OOUTH Alumnus donates ultra-modern pediatric surgical facility to hospital

AN alumnus of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, Ogun, Dr Muyiwa Abdul, has donated a state-of-the-art pediatric surgical facility to the hospital.

The donor, a United States-based Forensic Psychiatrist, said that the teaching hospital contributed to his foundation in the profession, hence, his decision to give back to the institution.

He said that the decision to name the facility after his mother, “Iye Moji”, Madam Grace Modupe Abdul, was a way of appreciating her sacrifices toward his success.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, while inaugurating the project, said the rapid development of the health sector in the last few years had been achieved through such sustained collaboration.

According to her, the project is a reflection of government’s commitment to upscaling the state-owned tertiary health facility through innovative funding.

She called on other well-meaning individuals to join hands with the state government to make healthcare more accessible in the state.

“Through innovative funding, we have been fortunate to enjoy sustainable partnerships such as this project facilitated by our donor.

“What he has done is invest in our children, and invariably our future. This investment means that he has partnered with us in our social development drive.

“No one knows what the child who will benefit from this facility would become in the future. They could become governors, ministers, or commissioners tomorrow.

“So, this pediatric building and equipment are in line with our resolve to protect the lives of our children in Remo, other parts of the state, and across Nigeria at large,” she said.

The commissioner, while appreciating the donor, whose 50th birthday coincided with the project launch, assured him that the state government would judiciously put the facility to use and effectively maintained.

The Chief Medical Director, OOUTH, Dr Oluwabunmi Fatungase, described the facility as the first of its kind in the history of the institution.

She said that the entire management staff was excited that the project was donated by “one of it’s products”. (NAN)

KN