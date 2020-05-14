By Bashorun J.K. Randle

ABOUT thirty years ago at the Metropolitan Club, Kofo Abayomi Street (named after Kole’s father, Sir (Dr.) Chief Kofo Adekunle Abayomi) on Victoria Island, Lagos the hugely cerebral artist (Sculptor and Painter) Professor Ben Enwonwu pulled me aside just before the weekly Tuesday lunch to conspiratorially whisper as he surveyed the empty tables which would soon be filled and revert to emptiness in a matter of hours that his next undertaking would be a massive painting of the thirty empty tables at the exclusive club. It would be a magnificent piece of art –a spellbinding reflection of emptiness in all its splendour and majesty!!

I was truly fascinated and almost mesmerized by the electrifying passion of the great artist who was clearly salivating and celebrating a great work of art which was in conception without a firm delivery date. It would be a monumental homage to the transience and emptiness of everything and every life – no matter how powerful or accomplished. Professor Ben Enwonwu’s putative masterpiece would serve as a counterpoint/counter pose to Leonardo da Vinci’s (1452-1519) “Last Supper”.

Right from inception, the founding fathers of the Metropolitan Club had a clear vision – the dining room which was overflowing with men of power, brain and brawn would have to serve a higher purpose, namely the uplifting of Nigeria to become a force to be reckoned within the comity of nations.

The artist and I were somewhat in a trance when Kole sauntered in and he could not resist asking why both of us appeared lost in silence. It was the artist’s prerogative to welcome Kole into the conspiracy and share with him the profundity of that moment. He was not mistaken. He made the right call and the perfect choice. Kole was (like the artist himself) DEEP, very deep. Both of them were gentle but had great strength of character.

From time to time, the great artist would remind me and Kole that the great painting was still in contemplation but the concept and sketches were imminent. However, there was a dilemma: would the Dining Room be fully empty (an oxymoron!!) or half empty?

Sadly, Professor Ben Enwonwu died on 5th February, 1994. Thereafter, virtually every Tuesday Kole would be seated resplendent in his native Agbada robes with matching cap (he had given up the Savile Row Suits and pocket square) directly opposite me as he was sandwiched between two old boys of King’s College –Christopher Folarin Williams and Professor Gabriel Olufemi Sowemimo. Kole was himself an old boy of King’s College.

Perhaps, I should add that on the first Tuesday of every month, Kole would be seated opposite me at the monthly dinner of the Lagos Dining Club at the Southern Sun Hotel, Ikoyi. The third leg was the monthly Luncheon of Lagos Titled Chiefs whereas the Babasale of Lagos, he would be seated next to the President of the Association, Chief (Dr.) Mrs. Iyabo Foresythe and the Vice-President Sir (Chief) Dr. Kensington Adebutu, The Asoju Oba of Lagos and Odole Oodua of Yorubaland. Kole carried the title he inherited from his father with great dignity and aplomb. Seated next to him were the very senior Chiefs and Elder Statesmen – Chief Folarin Coker (Baba Eto & Baba Oba of Lagos); Chief E. O. Aina (Baba Eko of Lagos) and Chief (Dr.) Bolaji Kuti (Olotu).

With the demise of Kole on 2nd April 2020, his seat at the Metropolitan Club; Lagos Dining Club; and the Association of Lagos Titled Chiefs and other seats which he occupied – at his Church; as the head (Olori Ebi) of the Taiwo Olowo Family and head of his immediate family at Plot 201, Etim Inyang Crescent, Victoria Island (we are neighbours) are all empty.

Of course, at his law firm tucked away at Eric Moore Close, Surulere,Kole occupied the seat of the Principal Partner.Sadly, that seat is now empty – at least until his designated successor turns up to step into the big shoes of the departed Titan of the Law.

At the annual New Year Party of the Lagos Dining Club,Kole’s seat was the epicentre. There he was radiating joy and bonhomie-the complete family man surrounded by his devoted wife Elfrida Apinke (previously his student at the Law School) and his children- Koleade; Kayode and Audrey; Yomi and Clare; Chima and Morenike; Sonny and Kofoworola; and Kolawole and Temi. The extra table was for the grandchildren(a football team of eleven) – Daniel; Mayokun; Kofoworola; Kayode; Kikelomo; Fikayo; Kojusoluwa; Amarachi;Adachi; Daniel(again); and Kofoworola (again). It was a different Kole – there he was in casual wear, the loving husband and indulgent father/grandfather. He was unambiguously in his element. This was Kole Abayomi at his best “beyond reasonable doubt”!! He was like a shepherd guarding his flock.

In his church, Holy Flock Of Christ at 45 Okepopo Street, Lagos (a stone throw from Ricca Street, where I was born and within walking distance from my elementary school -Lagos Government School) his seat was at the altar where he carried the title: Venerable (Dr.) Koleade Abayomi with consummate spirituality and humility. Tagged to the seat which is now empty was:“Vicar General”.

Regrettably, time and space will not permit us to do justice to the seat (and various other seats) which Kole occupied at the Law School, Victoria Island where he served meritoriously from1970 to 2005.He was the Director-General from 2004 to 2005 and he always insisted that he was not there for the money (having inherited a vast estate from his father). According to his Confessional Statement, he just loved teaching law. However, that did not prevent him from accepting as (tax-free) Benefit -in-Kind the well-deserved honour of SAN (Senior Advocate ofNigeria) in addition to an even more invaluable and enduring jewel, his loving wife Apinke at whose last birthday party he read a Sworn Affidavit in which he referred to her in glowing and endearing terms in flawless Latin eulogy as:

“My lover; my best friend; my confidant and soulmate.”

At the Law School, Chief (Dr.) Kole Abayomi taught several generations of graduates of Nigerian and foreign Universities with diligence and dedication – to bring out the best in each one of them. His harvest and reward were many of the household names who now dominate the legal profession — from the Bar to the Inner Bar and the highest echelons of the judiciary (including the Supreme Court).

Also, on the list of those who were his former students are Royal Fathers (including His Royal Highness Oba Rilwan Akiolu I, the Oba of Lagos) and several others – East; West; North; South. Vice-President Professor Yemi Osinbajo SAN,as well as Barrister Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation top the list of Kole’s former students who have veered into politics and recorded considerable success. Among the former students of Dr. Kole Abayomi is the Speaker of The House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajamiala. Not to be left out are Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Alhaji Babatunde Raji Fashola S.A.N, Minister of Works and Housing; and Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information.

Also, on the Roll Call are Governors, Special Advisers, Permanent Secretaries, Ambassadors, as well as Senior Officers in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, Customs and Excise and the security/intelligence agencies. Others are captains of Industry and Commerce while many more have found refuge in academia and the clergy.

Dr. Abayomi is fondly remembered by his students for his undoubted intellect, erudition and his easy charm as well as his infectious good humour. He was a huge hit with his risqué jokes with daring sexual undertones which provided a repertoire that he unleashed on successive intakes.

Here is a witness statement (Prosecution Witness 1) by one of his students:

“Dr. Abayomi!! Our darling teacher. Debonair, dapper, genial, cerebral are some adjectives I would use for him.

He taught us well and Legal Drafting remains one of my strongest points to date. My sister and I were in his tutorial class and he would be openly flirtatious in class. He would say if any one of the girls pleaded being married as the reason for not wanting his attention he would respond in his seductive baritone voice “so am I”.

The swag with his signature walking stick added to his appeal and I only realised now that he is dead that he was just in his 40s when I was in Law School.

He has played his part, teacher of teachers, lawyers, judges and everything in between all through the gamut of the legal profession and judiciary.”

Dr. Abayomi was always jovial,down to earth and very popular with his students. They looked forward to his lectures with eagerness and unbridled excitement.

He had no qualms about announcing in the classroom / lecture theatre:

“From the waist upwards,I am a Christian but from the waist downwards, I am a Moslem.”

Now that he is gone, discretion would not permit me to divulge his salty story about “PUSH HARDER” except that it had something to do with a Nigerian lawyer (an old boy of St. Gregory’s College !!) who was on a visit to India and enjoyed the company of an Indian escort lady whose command of English was somewhat limited. It was not until the Gregorian was on the golf course the following day that the directional / communication difficulties of the previous evening were clarified!!

Outside the Law School, Kole’s brilliance earned him a seat among the fifty (actually forty-nine) wise men/women who drafted Nigeria’s 1979 Constitution under the Chairmanship of the legal icon, Chief F.R.A., Williams S.A.N. which substituted Parliamentary (Westminster model) Democracy with the American presidential system that was bequeathed to our nation by General Olusegun Obasanjo. Ah well, there goes another empty seat!! I have been searching frantically for any evidence that serious consideration was given to the cost of running a vastly expensive presidential system (with twelve states, now thirty-six states in addition to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja) in a poor country like Nigeria.

Kole was a man of impeccable character and unassailable integrity (which is a sine qua non for thoroughbred Lagosians). He had nothing but contempt for dubious characters, scoundrels and the masters of treachery/mendacity. For him integrity, loyalty and uprightness were the ground norm for friendship. He never wavered.

Our paths crossed at King’s College, Lagos sixty years ago when he joined the highly competitive Sixth Form from C.M.S. Grammar School. He was two years ahead of his brother, Bola who was my classmate. At that time, Kole was as slim as a rake but showed no interest whatever in games or athletic pursuits. By his own testimony he had discovered a more agreeable sport—girls!!

At a timewhen most of his classmates were still contemplating how to woo their first girlfriends, Kole was well ahead of the pack. He was precocious. He already had a formidable list of conquests under his belt-supported at that tender age with sworn affidavits. It was the first hint that he was destined for the legal profession rather than medicine for which his Dad (who was a doctor and politician) had been grooming him.

He was a gifted raconteur and would regale us with stories of his encounters with the opposite sex who apparently considered him an irresistible magnet for their affections. At King’s College, Kole quickly served notice that as an Aristocrat he was exempt from corporal punishment by any of the tutors (not even the Headmaster/Principal, Mr. P. H. Davies). He was promptly nicknamed: “Aristo”!!

Here is a vignette of Kole’s recollection of his brief (non-legal!!) spell at King’s College in an interview published in “The Punch” newspaper on 1st July 2017 with a bold headline:

“AT 21, MY DAD GAVE ME HIS WILL, ACCESS TO HIS ACCOUNTS”

How was it like growing up in Lagos Island, a place known to be rough?

“It was not as rough as it is today but even as of then, you had to know the son of whom you are.

I had friends who were on drugs but I have never taken drugs in my life. I had friends who were always going to night clubs but I preferred regular parties. I had friends who broke bounds in school and I also did a bit of that.

Did you ever get caught?

Yes, I got caught. There was a time I took about nine people to the Ambassador Hotel. We left school at about 8pm and got back to school about 2am but we were caught, two were expelled, six were suspended but the principal thought that since I just got in from another school and I did not know the routine, I should be on probation. My friends thought that it was favouritism but I was not bothered.”

After obtaining his law degree from Durham University in Britain, Kole proceeded to Clare College, Cambridge for his LL.M followed by his Ph.D. from Oxford University. His Ph.D. thesis was on “Control of Administration By Parliament”. He thereby joined the long list of King’s College boys (and girls) who attended either Cambridge University or Oxford University (and sometimes both!!).

The motto of the University of Cambridge is: Hinc lucem et pocula sacra(From this place,we gain enlightenment and precious knowledge)

The motto of the University of Oxford is: Dominus illuminatio mea (The Lord is my light)

Sir Adetokunbo Ademola (Selwyn College) Oxford University

Sir Louis Mbanefo – Cambridge University

Justice Charles Dadi Onyeama –(Brasenose College) Oxford University

Harry Afolabi Lardner S.A.N. (St. John’s College) Cambridge University

Alex Boyo – Cambridge University

Izoma Phillip Chiedu Asiodu (Queen’s College) – Oxford University

Chief Allison Akene Ayida (Queen’s College) – Oxford University

Otunba G. Adeoye Tugbobo – Oxford University

Chief Remi Fani-Kayode S.A.N. – Cambridge University

Akins Fani-Kayode – Cambridge University

Chief Rex Akpofure – Oxford University

Professor J.T.K. Duncan – Cambridge University and Oxford University

Major-General (Dr.) A.O. Austen Peters – Cambridge University

Dayo Akinrele – Cambridge University

Marshal Akinrele – Cambridge University

Ambassador Albert I. Osakwe – Oxford University

General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu- Oxford University

Gbolahan Abisogun-Alo – Oxford University

Adekunle Oyenuga – Cambridge University

Peter AlexanderAshikwe Adione Egom – Cambridge University

Geoffrey Adekunle Williams – Oxford University

Oladipo Jadesimi – Oxford University

Babatunde Edu – (BrasenoseCollege) Oxford University

Babatunde Mobolaji Williams (Christ’s College) Cambridge University

Oyewole Brown – Cambridge University

Professor Adele Jinadu – Oxford University

Professor Osato Giwa-Osagie – Cambridge University

Hakeem Bello-Osagie – Oxford University and Cambridge University

Senator Udoma Udo Udoma – Oxford University

Chief Fubara Anga – Cambridge University

CNN has just reported as BREAKING NEWS the death of Alhaji Abba Kyari, the Chief Of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR,Commander-In-Chief Armed Forces Of Nigeria as follows (quoting the official statement from the Presidency):

“Mallam Abba Kyari, who died on 17th April, 2020, at the age of 67 from complications caused by the Coronavirus, was a true Nigerian patriot.

My loyal friend and compatriot for the last 42 years – and latterly my Chief-of-Staff – he never wavered in his commitment to the betterment of every one of us.He was only in his twenties when we first met. A diligent student, soon after he was blessed with the opportunity to study abroad – first at Warwick and then law at the University of Cambridge.But there was never any question Abba would bring his first-rate skills and newly acquired world-class knowledge back to Nigeria – which he did – immediately upon graduation.

Whilst possessing the sharpest legal and organisational mind, Abba’s true focus was always the development of infrastructure and the assurance of security for the people of this nation he served so faithfully.For he knew that without both in tandem there can never be the development of the respectful society and vibrant economy that all Nigerian citizens deserve.

In political life, Abba never sought elective office for himself. Rather, he set himself against the view and conduct of two generations of Nigeria’s political establishment – who saw corruption as an entitlement and its practice a by-product of possessing political office.Becoming my Chief of Staff in 2015, he strove quietly and without any interest in publicity or personal gain to implement my agenda.

There are those who said of him that he must be secretive – because he did not have a high public profile. But Abba was the opposite: he simply had no need, nor did he seek, the cheap gratification of the crowd; for him, there was nothing to be found in popular adulation.He secured instead, satisfaction and his reward solely and only from the improvement of the governance of this great country.Working, without fail, seven days each and every week, he acted forcefully as a crucial gatekeeper to the presidency, ensuring no one – whether minister or governor had access beyond another – and that all those representing and serving our country were treated equally.

He made clear in his person and his practice, always, that every Nigerian – regardless of faith, family, fortune or frailty – was heard and treated respectfully and the same.

Mallam Abba Kyari was the very best of us. He was made of the stuff that makes Nigeria great.

Rest In Peace, my dearest friend.”

President Muhammadu Buhari

Abba Kyari was a student of Chief (Dr.) Kole Abayomi at the Nigerian Law School before he joined a leading Law firm – Fani-Kayode,Sowemimo and Co. Sadly, the very powerful seat occupied by Abba in the inner sanctum of the Presidency is also vacant now.

Verdict on Abba Kyari:

“He blew it.

May his soul rest in peace.”

Perhaps we should add as an addendum:

“Abba Kyari, the man they loved to hate.” – M.C. Mohammed.

It is now left to his friends and well-wishers to write his elegy/epitaph along with an appropriate edifice to immortalise his name – in education, health, infrastructure or public service.

It appears Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Union which recently donated ₦21 billion to Nigeria as its contribution towards curtailing the Coronavirus has raised the red flag:

“How come there’s no single(!!) woman on the shortlist of candidates to replace Mallam Abba Kyari? In this day and age, it shouldn’t matter whether she’s single or married. At the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Christine Lagarde was just been replaced by Kristalina Georgieva as the Chairwoman and Managing Director. Until recently, Mrs. Theresa Maywas Prime Minister of Britain. In Germany, Angela Merkel has been ruling the roost for over fourteen years. Here are some other women who are Heads of Government/Prime Ministers – Halimah Yacob, President of Singapore; Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand;Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh; Tsai Ing-wen, President of Taiwan; Sanna Marin (The World’s Youngest PM at 34 years of age), Prime Minister of Finland among others.

As for being Chief of Staff, there are several women who have held (or are holding) that position in both the public sector and private sector.”

In the meantime, social media is awash with speculation that such a powerful position (Chief of Staff) should be subjected to due process – even to the extent of considering outstanding candidates from wherever. Rumour has it that both the World Bank and International Monetary Fund are rooting for Ms. Melaine Richards, KPMG’s UK’s most senior female partner and deputy chairman. Her resume is most intimidating. She is not coy about her age – fifty-five years.

According to Bill Michael, Chairman of KPMG UK (on CNN):

“Melaine is relentless in her campaigning for equality in the workplace and is an inspirational leader, both within our firm and across UK business as a whole. Wherever she chooses to go next, they will be lucky to have her broad array of skills, experience, energy and counsel – which have been invaluable to me as chairman. She comes highly recommended.”

However, she will not be available until September 2020. The inimitable Richard Quest has been quick to point out that when Britain was searching for a suitable replacement forMervyn King as the Governor of the Bank of England in 2013, Mark Carney, a Canadian got the job.

This is an excellent opportunity to put to test the thesis of Professor Edward De Bono of Cambridge University, the visionary who conceived the principle of “Lateral Thinking” (as opposed to Linear Thinking) – in dealing with challenging situations and making the right choices. You have to think outside the box.

In addition to his numerous talents and sterling endowments, Kole was also a gifted orator. At the lecture he delivered on:“Federalism: Myth or Reality – The Nigerian Experience” at the Yoruba Tennis Club, Onikan,Lagos.He spoke for one and a half hours ex tempore without once referring to any notes or Teleprompter. He held the very distinguished audience spellbound.

He did the same thing when he delivered the “The Law May Not Always Be Justice” Lecture at the Law School. In spite of the advanced age of quite a number of legal luminaries in the audience,nobody dozed off.

At the public lecture Dr. Abayomi delivered at the Law School on “SUCCESSION” he was simply phenomenal. He waxed lyrical. It was a feast fit for scholars. Much of his presentation was on “Adebajo versus Adebajo” He then delved into KPMG /Arthur Andersen/Akintola Williams versus Bashorun J. K. Randle. The climax was Trustees Of Musical Society Of Nigeria (MUSON) versus Bashorun J. K. Randle!!

At the valedictory dinner in honour of Justice (of the Supreme Court) Anthony Anagolu at the Law School,it was very gracious of Dr. Abayomi (chief host and Director-General of the Law School) to insist that I as the President of The Institute Of Chartered Accountants Of Nigeria (ICAN) should sit at the top table right next to the erudite judge and his wife.Before the evening was over,Mrs. Anagolu whispered to me that as a mother of TEN children she belonged to a special class in her village/town in the East who were entitled to wear elephant tusks around their legs as confirmation of their superlative achievement in making babies!!

Shortly after the dinner, Kole accosted me at The Metropolitan Club and confided in me his frustration and anguish over the obduracy of the government regarding land belonging to his family (Taiwo Olowo) at Broad Street/ Tinubu Square, Lagos which had been compulsorily acquired by the government for the construction of The Central Bank Of Nigeria and The Ministry Of Finance.

According to the outcome of his research, the government had similarly compulsorily acquired “The Love Garden ” which belonged to Dr. J.K. Randle – ostensibly for public purpose only to hand it over to the Musical Society Of Nigeria (MUSON) a private entity. Hence, the legal and moral position had converged to establish that where property compulsorily acquired by government (or bequeathed to government) is no longer being used for public(or the intended) purpose, it should revert to the estate / family of the original owner. Therefore, having regard to the 1978 Land Use Act,and the demolition of both Chief J.K. Randle Memorial Hall and Dr J. K Randle Swimming Pool by the government, the invader/trespasser and its bulldozers and caterpillars are clearly on the wrong side of morality, justice and the law.

Another matter that intrigued Chief (Dr.) Kole Abayomi was why The Ministry of Justice and The Administrator-General (Public Trustee) of Lagos State would not transparently and diligently account for the disbursement of huge donations of N100,000,000 (one hundred million Naira) each from the Estate of late Chief J. K. Randle (my father) who was a Christian to two Moslem schools:Ahmadiyya College,Agegeand Ansar-ud-Deen College,Isolo as well as two Christian schools: C. M.S. Grammar School and Holy Cross School, Lagosfor the development of sports and education.

Even more baffling is that none of the beneficiaries has ever disclosed what amounts were actually handed over to them or what they did with the funds. Amazing.

My Dad’s expectation was that by following in the footsteps of his father, Dr. J.K. Randle, his noble gesture would create goodwill especially as those who would rule Nigeria in the future (after his death at the age of 47 on 17thDecember 1956) would come from diverse backgrounds without necessarily being familiar with power and wealth or subscribing to the ideal that along with privilege comes huge responsibilities – generosity, empathy, compassion, justice and integrity.Chief J.K. Randle really believed that many others would emulate his noble gesture.

To the best of my knowledge, nobody has replicated his genuine concern about the well-being of the under-privileged, the down trodden, the oppressed and the under-class.

On the contrary, what we are contending with are animosity, hostility, vindictiveness, mendacity and treachery as the reward for sacrifice and benevolence. What a raw deal.

I must also place on record my eternal gratitude to Kole for his unflinching support during my campaign to be elected as the President of St. Gregory’s College Old Boys’ Association Worldwide. It was his considered opinion that it is precisely that delicate freedom of association and unabridged rights as well as Doctrine of Necessity that are prescribed and protected in the 1979 Constitution!!

Kole also had a great sense of humour. One of his favourite stories was about the occasion when Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of England invited members of her Privy Council (the highest honour in the realm) for a meeting at Buckingham Palace, London. Kole’s father Sir (Dr.) Kofo Abayomi being a member of the Council duly attended.

Ahead of the meeting, high tea was being served when one of the Queen’s most senior advisers announced that Her Majesty would join them in fifteen minutes (exactly at the appointed hour). However, protocol required that all the Privy Councillors should rise to their feet as the Queen made her entrance. Kole’s father beckoned to the Queen’s adviser and let him know that it was an abomination for an African chief of the status of Babasale of Lagos to rise from his seat to greet a younger lady regardless of her status. The penalty would be the demise of the young lady within seven days!! This alarming message was duly discreetly conveyed to the Queen. To the utter astonishment (andbafflement) of all others, when Her Majesty The Queen was ushered in, she went directly to where Sir (Dr.) Kofo Abayomi was seated and insisted that he must remain on his seat!!

Kole was not extravagant. However, he was not averse to the occasional grand gesture as he demonstrated when he sponsored a trip by late Oba Adeyinka Oyekan, the Kabiyesi of Lagos along with his wives and some of his White Cap Chiefs to Paris and London.

He was the perfect host and he took care of all their expenses.

In similar fashion, he took his entire family on an unforgettable trip to Dubai going by the following snippet from ” The Punch” newspaper of 1st July 2017:

“I am 77 years old now, so I have toned down in most of these things. Most times I just swim in my pool at home. I have eleven grandchildren. When I was 75 years old, I took all my children, their spouses and my grandchildren to Dubai for two weeks, that is about 23 of us and that is the sort of thing that I like. I have a picture in my house that shows the 23 of us, there is nothing more memorable than that.”

Kole was very close to His Royal HighnessOba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III (ex- St. Gregory’s College) the Alafin of Oyo and Sir (Dr.) Kofo Abayomi’s very senior chieftaincy title: Olu ‘sokun was his for the asking/taking. It was very magnanimous of him to let the honour go to a younger man,Chief Fubara Anga (ex-King’s College/Cambridge University).

What is beyond question is that Kole was very deep. Of course, he was a scholar in Law and jurisprudence. He combined it with deep knowledge of Yoruba history, customs, traditions and rituals — right down to free flowing Ifá incantations. For a man who attended three universities in England, his fluency in Yoruba language, proverbs, metaphors and cadences was unrivalled.

Over the years he remained the same Kole who was in McKee-Wrights House at King’s College while I was in the most coveted Harman’s House. Up Harman’s!!

Our connection was further reinforced by our common enterprise. While he was training lawyers to be learned/knowledgeable and of sound character in accordance with the ethics of the profession they had freely chosen, I was engaged in the same endeavour with regard to Chartered Accountants–as President Of The Institute Of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and Chairman Of KPMG Africa as well as Chairman and Chief Executive of J. K.Randle Professional Services. We both arrived at the same conclusion, namely there is nothing more fulfilling, more gratifying or more soul stirring than watching your former students/trainees excel in your profession and other areas of human endeavour; and even surpass one’s own achievements.

Imparting knowledge is the easy bit. Imparting ethics and morality which would ensure that accountants and lawyers can justly claim to be the conscience of the nation and the lightening rod for truth, honesty and integrity, is far tougher.

The ultimate prize is the prospect of those who are teachers being rewarded with reverence and mutual respect by those who were once their student/proteges.

Perhaps I should add that Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun, SAN, the Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University is not the only former student of Chief (Dr.) Kole Abayomi to head a university in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

Professor Ben Enwonwu was also deep,very deep. A peep into his soul would reveal the following:

“Professor Ben Enwonwu, MBE wasa Nigerian Painter and Sculptor born in Umuese-Aroli, Onitsha, Nigeria in 1917.He attended the prestigious Slade School of Fine Art, University College, London and in 1945, the Ruskin School, Ashmolean, Oxford University where the Slade had been relocated during World War II.Arguably the most influential African artist of the 20th Century, his pioneering career opened the way for the post-colonial proliferation and increased visibility of modern African art. He was the first African artist to win critical acclaim, having exhibited in august exhibition spaces in Europe and the United States.

Since 1950, Professor Enwonwu was celebrated as “Africa’s Greatest Artist” by the international media and his fame was used to enlist support for Black Nationalists movement all over the world. The Enwonwu crater on the planet Mercury is named in his honour.

Professor Enwonwu was awarded MBE in 1955 by Queen Elizabeth II, and received the National Order of Merit by the Nigerian government for contributions to art and culture in 1980.”

What was amazing was that the erudite and charismatic Professor Enwonwu somehow got to know that my grandfather, Dr. J. K. Randle was a great and generous patron of art.He was also an avid and enthusiastic collector.He had awarded a scholarship to Mr. Aina Onabolu to enable him to study fine art in London in 1910 or thereabouts. Not only did Onabolu become an accomplished artist (in addition to being Dr. Randle’s godson), his son Ebun followed in his footsteps and was the arts master at King’s College where he encouraged me to become a professional artist!! Also, for quite a while I was an art student under Chief Omotayo Aiyegbusi, a graphic artist, designer and silkscreen artistfrom Ondo.

He designedbook jackets for notable publishers like Cambridge University Press, Evans Brothers and individual writers. He also designed greeting cards andcalendars.He was a founding member of the Society of Nigerian Artists. He had an art studio at Onikan, Lagos.

My third art teacher was Chief Timothy Adebanji Fasuyi. He was born in April, 1935 at Ilesha Osun State to a family lineage famous for production and ornamentation of art and craft for the king’s palace. His grandfather, the Asolo of Isona was the head of the artists’ guild based in Isona, Ilesa. He was admitted into the Nigerian College of Arts and Science, Zaria in 1954 to study art as one of the pioneer students, he later completed a postgraduate diploma in education moderated by London University.

He was an art teacherat St. John’s Teacher’s College, Owo in Ondo State where he taught for fourteen months before his appointment as art education officer at Kings College, Lagos. He was a founding member of the Society of Nigerian Artists and he served as its first secretary with Prof. Yusuf Grillo as president. He was also the first Nigerian member of International Association of Artists (IAA) based in Paris and was later elected its vice-president.

I hope I can complete the painting of “EMPTY SEATS AT THE METROPOLITAN CLUB” in time for auction at the 2020 ART X Exhibitionbeing organized by TokiniPeterside, the indefatigable, resourceful and creative daughter of Dundun and Atedo. She has really done wonders for Nigerian/African art going by her several appearances on CNN.Of course, the proceeds of the auction of the painting will be handed over to The Corona Fund For Artists. All that creative energy that is wasting away or in storage during the pandemic must surely find release when the nightmare is over.

Considering that members of the Metropolitan Club in a dazzling demonstration of generosity and public spiritedness raised almost ₦60,000,000 (sixty million naira) for the purchase of an ambulance as medical equipment/test kits which were donated to the Lagos State Government in its efforts to combat the Corona Virus, raising ₦100,000,000 (one hundred million naira) from the members of the Club towards the rescue of struggling artists who are at peril from the pandemic would not be beyond reach.

Thankfully, we all recognise that Art emboldens us and connects us to a higher purpose. I am particularly encouraged by Prince Yemisi Shyllon (a member of Metropolitan Club who is an internationally renowned art collector) and Mr. Femi Akinsanya who enjoys a similar reputation who have jointly declared:

“Art is a universal language that speaks to all people and is able to evoke emotions, ideas and thoughts in a world where written and spoken language is the primary form of communication.”

Professor Enwonwu was absolutely convinced that I was the right candidate to understudy him as he embarked on his great task of painting the empty seats of the Metropolitan Club on (al fresco) canvas. Kole was entirely in agreement.

Now, Professor Enwonwu has been gone since 5th February 1994 and Kole (a victim of the Corona Virus) will be buried in London at Gunnersbury Cemetery, 143 Gunnersbury Avenue, London W3 8LE, United Kingdom on Friday 24th April, 2020.

In the meantime, The Metropolitan Club is under lockdown on account of the Corona Virus pandemic. I have checked the rules of the Club and it is strictly forbidden for members to sneak into the club premises. When the club re-opens I shall undertake the painting of the empty seats with appropriate zeal.

If only Kole had tarried a little longer he would have been 80 years old on 20thAugust 2020. There is no way he would resist tellinghis signature joke (heavily nuanced with sexual connotation and erotic reference to the female anatomy) as “The Baba-‘isale’ (bottom) of Lagos”. Whenever we met at the Metropolitan Club; Lagos Dining Club; Association of Lagos Titled Chiefs or anywhere else he would mischievously accost me and declare:

“No matter the task or challenge, you have a choice – start at the bottom, workyour way to the middle and finish on top. The alternative is to start at the topmove to the middle but make sure you get to the bottom.”

Thereafter, his laughter and good humour would overflow and engulf his circle of admirers. By his own admission, in recent years Kole had confined his physical exertions to splashing around in his swimming pool. No more cigars. Fine wines and Dom Perignon Champagne were history. His ever-present companion was the gold-topped walking stick. The effervescent and vibrant bon vivant had been subdued by age and health challenges.

ALAS, WE MISSED ALL THE SIGNALS.

Ahead of Kole’s 80th birthday this year, he and his darling wife had made comprehensive plans for celebrations. His friends and well-wishers would not be left out. That was what prompted some of us to suggest an eclectic symposium that would showcase Nigeria’s abundant intellectual talents and match them, (by leveraging on the celebrant’s long-standing connection with Cambridge University and Oxford University) with Nigerian Intellectuals. On our short list were the likes of:

Professor Louise Richardson (Vice-Chancellor) – University of Oxford

Professor Robert Collier – University of Oxford

Professor Wale Adebanwi – University of Oxford

Rowan Williams (former Archbishop of Canterbury) Master of Magdalene College – University of Cambridge

Also on the list were:

Professor Jeffrey Sachs- Columbia University

Professor Peter Lewis – John’s Hopkins University.

Professor Robert I. Rotberg – Harvard University

Professor Henry Louise Gates – Harvard University

Professor Cornel Ronald West – Princeton University / Harvard University

The plan was to invite BaronessPatricia Scotland, QC, the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nationsto chair the event.

The symposium would seek to evaluate the contribution of graduates of Oxford University; Cambridge University; Harvard University and other leading (world class) universities to the development of: Law; Justice;Order; Accountability and the Economy in Nigeria. The panel discussion would be chaired by Hajia Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations – with Christiane Amanpour;Richard Quest; Fareed Zacharia; and Zain Asher of CNN as well as Patti Boulaye as discussants.

Hopefully, Sara Sidner of CNN will do us the honour of anchoring the panel discussion.

On my part, I would launch two new books: “GIVING AND MISGIVINGS”and “INJURY PILED UPON INJURY”

A separate launch on January 13th 2021 is in the works for “TRUST AND MISTRUST”which should provide a detailed and riveting account of how about thirty yearsago Michael Piltoff, an American approached me in California to join him in pursuing business opportunities in Nigeria. His father was about to retire as a Vice- President of what is now Exxon-Mobil and his employers offered him the handling of projects in Nigeria as part of his retirement/welfare package. He handed the projects over to Michael who was engaged (or about to get married to Nene Amachree, a Nigerian lady).

Michael had never been to Nigeria and he desperately needed a trustworthy Nigerian with whom to partner while he stayed behind in the United States Of America. According to Michael, it was his prospective mother-in-law who recommended me without any reservation. Sadly, on account of my being the Chief Executive and Chairman of KPMG Nigeria I felt obliged to decline. Instead, I recommended Zam Unu, a chartered accountant who had previously served under me at KPMG. It turned out to be a big mistake. Huge contracts soon materialized in a joint venture with Parsons. Zam thoroughly “zammed ” me!!

The publication is being delayed in order to allow Zam and Engr.Orlando Ojoto tell their own side of the story.

I intend to extend the same courtesy to Engr. Akin Odunmakinde, the Chief Executive Officer of Delta Afrik.

Kole and I shared a common love of books and I remain eternally grateful that he was an avid reader of all my books:

” The Godfather Never Sleeps”

“God Does Not Live In Los Angeles Anymore……? “

” Who Is Fooling Who ? “

“The Natives Are Friendly? “

“The Duke and The Soul Princess “

“Dangote As The ScapeGote “

and my twenty other books.Sadly, Kole did not get round to signing off his Foreword to my new book:”MISCARRIAGE OF INJUSTICE” before he embarked on his fateful trip to London on board British Airways on 15th March 2020. For legal reasons we cannot speculate on the number of passengers who were infected with the Corona Virus on that flight and whether he was a victim.

The book is a factual account (no holds barred) of my thirty -four years at Peat, Marwick,Mitchell/KPMG and my afterlife with no gratuity and no pension but with my reputation and integrity intact. To God Almighty be the glory.

Various chapters are devoted to the roles played by my erstwhile Nigerian partners/detractors. Not much is revealed about the tactics and manoeuvring of KPMG International or the opportunism of the defunct Arthur Andersen (of the Enron scandal) nor the predatory subterfuge by Akintola Williams /Deloitte and Touché – perhaps a case of partner poaching /defection

However, I have dedicated chapters to:

Trespass on my land at Park View Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos by Ooni of Ife

Demolition of Chief J. K. Randle Memorial Hall, Onikan, Lagos

Demolition of Dr. J.K. Randle Swimming Pool,Onikan, Lagos

Threatened demolition of my residence at Victoria Island, Lagos

General Murtala Muhammed; General Olusegun Obasanjo and General T. Y.

Danjuma

Unpaid fees for professional services by Union Bank Of Nigeria Plc.

Shares/investment in Meridien Equity Bank Of Nigeria / “swallowed” by Access Bank Plc

Grant Advertising Nigeria Limited versus McCann-Ericson/ Roger Harris

Unpaid fees for professional services to Equator Exploration NigeriaLimited / Oando Plc

Sofgen Limited/ Alex Dembitz

Eko Hotels Limited Gold Medal Lectures

Transgression against me by Zenith Bank Plc (Receivership Of Allied Energy/ CAMAC/ ERIN)

IHS Plc/PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)/J.K. Randle Professional Services

Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc / Etsu Properties Limited

KPMG versus XKPMG (My Deposition)

Abacha Loot—from the beginning to date

Countertrade–US $ 1.5 billion abandoned in the Escrow Account since 1984

Forensic Audit of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation / ShellProductionDevelopmentCompanyBONGA Project

Forensic Audit of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation/JointVenture Cash Calls.

Reserve Additional Bonus (Class Action against SHELL on behalf ofNigeria)

General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida; Major-General Olaseinde Ishola-Williams; and Bashorun M. K.O. Abiola

Justice (Mrs) Olabisi Akinlade

Justice (Mrs)Bola Okikiolu-Ighile

The amazing Justice (Mrs.) O.O. Goodluck of Abuja High Court (She is indeed the divinely appointed justice of good luck!!)

Nigeria’s External and Domestic Debts (1978 to date)

Debt Forgiveness Fiasco and The Paris Club Refund Scandal

Nigeria’s U.S. $100 Billion Abandoned Projects

Chief (Dr.) Kole Abayomi –the ultimate “Omo Awo” and ” Omoluabi Pataki”

The Symbolism and Witticism of Chief (Dr.) Kole Abayomi

Robyn Hinson-Jones (Consul-General, Embassy of The United States Of America) and the involvement of her spouse in KPMG Nigeria

Forensic Audit of Nigerian Airspace Management Authority (NAMA)

Forensic Audit of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)

Michael Rake (Mike the Rake) of KPMG

Jeffrey Archer (author of “Twist in the Tale”) and the plagiarism of J. K. Randle’s book/Major-General James Oluleye’s (late Minister of Finance of Nigeria) court action

There are painful lessons to be learnt: We have to separate the superfluous from the essence. Somehow, we have to find solace in the midst of our crisis and grief, and kneel before the Almighty to thank Him for giving us Chief (Dr.) Koleade Adeniji Abayomi SAN to remind us that every life has a spiritual dimension that must be addressed and fulfilled. His reward on earth were his charming wife, his highly accomplished children/grandchildren, loyal friends and the national honour “OON” (Order of The Niger).

As he lay on his death (hospital) bed, his last words to his darling wife on Wednesday 1st April 2020, evening, were as follows:

“I love you. Thanks for your care. God will bless you and our children. Nothing will happen to you. I am ready.

I am at peace. You know I have too many ailments. It is time to rest from them all. Keep the family going. You will be alright.”

May his soul rest in peace. His seat on earth may be empty but another one awaits him in heaven.

As for those he left behind, we must remain connected because we still exist.

“Love, hope, fear, faith – these make humanity. These are its sign and note and character.”

—Robert Browning

“In the end, we will not remember the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”

—Martin Luther King

At the Metropolitan Club, the bankers, architects, lawyers and Chartered Accountants who sit at Table four have taken to heart the mantra which doctors have been propagating:

“Mice lie

Monkeys exaggerate.”

“Mortui vivos docent”

(“The dead shall teach the living.”)

Our work and duty are not over yet. On the first anniversary of his demise, we shall gather to celebrate his life. We shall have plenty to talk about especially:

Explosive reports of Jim Obazee, Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer , Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria

Forensic Audit of NNPC/CBN on alleged missing U.S.$20 billion by Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

Forensic Audit of Oando Plc. by Deloitte

Domination of the accountancy profession by the “Big Four”

The originator of Gold medal Lectures/Nigerian Economic Summit

British Airways (Lost luggage still missing after twenty years!!)

Land purchased from Mr. H.A. Lardner, SAN

“June 12” (Bashorun M.K.O Abiola/Bashorun J.K. Randle)

Coca Cola War (Grant Advertising/David Hemsley)

Olam/Colonel Harptrap Singh

Tollaram (Haresh Aswani)

Chagoury & Chagoury

J.K. Randle Towers on Broad Street, Lagos

J.K. Randle Towers, Onikan, Lagos

How Senator Hope Uzodima (now Governor of Imo State); Dr. Benjamin Ohaeri; and Bashorun J.K. Randle rescued Nigeria from the brink.

Metropolitan Club: If You Think You Are Surrounded By Fools (parts I, ii, iii & iv)

Estate of late Chief John Edokpolo

Estate of late Ambassador Ade Martins

Procurement of banking licence for Standard Chartered Bank Limited

Nigeria’s cement armada

Forensic Audit of Petroleum Technology Development Fund [PTDF]

Forensic Audit of Monetisation of benefits-in-kind/fringe benefits of Nigeria’s public officers by Bashorun J.K. Randle

Consultancy services regarding the fixing of salaries and allowances for Nigeria’s public officers (RMFAC)

Raising of Bonds for Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc.

Fifty years as a Chartered Accountant and weekly newspaper columnist/book reviewer.

The Bible enjoins us to mourn with those who mourn and rejoice with those who rejoice. Joy will be our portion as we step forth to give thanks to the Almighty for his steadfastness and faithfulness. He has provided us with a glimmer of HOPE.

The climax would be when Ambassador Patrick Dele-Coleis called upon to spill the beans on that day when Bashorun J.K Randle was offered the Presidency of Nigeria by the military government. It is for real!!

The second testimony will be delivered by Chief Hope Uzodima, the Governor of Imo who would provide details of how he, Dr. Benjamin Ohaeri and Bashorun J.K. Randle saved Nigeria from the brink of chaos when the Labour Union went on a warpath with the government of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo over the proposed increase in the price of fuel.

Finally, we must remain thankful to the Almighty who has granted us his grace:

“Life has been divided into four equal quarters by the Almighty. The first twenty-five years is for learning and acquiring skills. The next twenty-five years are for applying knowledge and expertise. After that come twenty-five years ofThanksgiving and decline!! At seventy-five come re-invigoration and redemption. When youhit 100 years, you are required toreturn your Pilot’s licence !!!”

Kole, Adieu. Rest in peace.

Bashorun J.K. Randle is a former President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of

Nigeria (ICAN) and former Chairman of KPMG Nigeria and Africa Region. He is currently the Chairman, J.K. Randle Professional Services. Email: jkrandleintuk@gmail.com

