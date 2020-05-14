COVID-19: A call for new leadership

By Arlene J. Schar and Dr. David Leffler

WE are currently experiencing the effects of Covid-19: economic collapse, death tolls ripping apart families, and the fabric of our society irrevocably altered. Our faith is in our leaders, recognizing that some leaders respond better than others during this crisis.

Leaders are a reflection of the Collective Consciousness of their society. Psychologist Roger K. Allen states: “People live in one of four states of being: survival (fear-based living); security (duty-based living), success (ego based living) and serenity (love/trust-based living).”

When Collective Consciousness of people is fear-based, their leader utilizes power, coercion, and blame to accomplish ends not in the best interest of all people. When Collective Consciousness of people is rooted in love/trust-based living, their leader utilizes altruism to deal with crises and serves needs of all people.

One way to gain leadership grounded in love/trust-based living rather than fear-based living is to elevate the Collective Consciousness of that country. Transcendental Meditation is a proven way to do that.

Invincible Defense Technology (IDT) is a powerful brain-based technology utilizing advanced techniques of non-religious Transcendental Meditation (TM) program. Militaries worldwide use IDT as an effective means to solve insurmountable problems and create lasting peace. Scientific research repeatedly demonstrates IDT practice raises the consciousness of all within its field. Positive solutions occur naturally; society shifts from division to unity.

While seeming too simple to be true, sometimes the simplest approach is most effective. An Antidote to Violence: Evaluating the Evidence, by Barry Spivack and Patricia Anne Saunders, details in-depth the supporting scientific research.

COVID19 may be an opportunity for us to re-evaluate our approach to societal issues. Governments have no time to lose: as COVID-19 impacts us, we all need to come up with effective solutions to this virus and societal issues in general before it is too late

Arlene J. Schar has served as Dr. Leffler’s Executive Assistant at the Center for Advanced Military Science (CAMS) StrongMilitary.org since 2015. She has edited and co-authored many of Dr. Leffler’s articles.

Dr. David Leffler served as an Associate of the Proteus Management Group at the Center for Strategic Leadership, US Army War College. Currently, he serves as the Executive Director at CAMS.

