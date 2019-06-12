By Val Obienyem

A few days ago, new governors were sworn-in in many states of the country. It was the same story of rapine and empty treasuries, amidst heavy debts and unpaid salaries.

I saw the front page of a particular newspaper of that day with the chronicles of the debts states owed – all of them. Let us hope that the story of a few states that have different election days, will redeem the agonizing spectacle of the moment.

Right now, some of the Governors are confused, not knowing where to start from.

I read many articles in the newspapers and one particularly caught my attention. Entitled, “When do we expect another Peter Obi! “ The author eulogised Mr. Peter Obi for changing the narratives of handover by not owing one kobo to any person or institution before handing over. To crown it all, he said that in a move that stunned the financial world, that Obi left over 75 Billion Naira, well documented, in the treasury of the State in the form of savings. The author said that even if that legacy was what Anambra will come to be known for – pushing for the handover of cash at the end of tenure – that someday it will become the norm in Nigeria and history would always remember Obi as the person that set established that enlightened standards with his inaugural push.

I share the author’s sentiments.

