By Solomon Musa
WHY is the “North” huffing and puffing against Buhari now?;
When Southern Kaduna was bleeding the “North” kept quiet;
When terrorists took over Benue State, the “North” kept Mum;
When Plateau State cried out, the “North” closed its ears;
Chibok, Dapchi fell, no single whimper;
Southern Kaduna, Benue, Plateau, Taraba are not parts of the “North”,“their North”;
Now, Northern Elders Forum, Coalition of Northern Youths, several groups in the North, “their North” are huffing and puffing;
Clerics are spewing and speaking out “the truth”;
Women, Youths and children are protesting because their “North” is at the receiving end;
Katsina, Zamfara, Birnin Gwari Sokoto – “their North” is bleeding;
Chibok and Dapchi girls were not worth the protest by the North, “theirNorth”;
Southern Kaduna, Benue, Plateau, Taraba are not worth the protests, by the North, “their North”;
They are not part of “their North”;
Listen to the speeches now;
Watch the protests now;
Pay attention to the anger;
Southern Kaduna, Benue, Plateau, Taraba, Chibok or Dapchi are not mentioned;
It is all about the North, “their North” ;
When we cried out We expected empathy;
We expected the North and the South to cry out with us;
We expected all humanity to cry out with us;
We expected the North and the South to protest with us;
We expected the North and the South to join us;
The South cried with and joined us;
When we called on the people to take all available legal means to protect and defend themselves;
We were called wailers;
We were vilified;
We were called names;
We were accused of hate speech;
- Y. Danjuma was hated;
SOKAPU was misunderstood;
We were threatened;
We were arrested;
We were incarcerated;
Buhari, Buhari, Buhari is the President;
All security organs are in the hands of Northerners, “their North”;
Their North is now bleeding;
The same bleeding the Middle Belt bled and still bleeds;
The same bleeding the South-South, South-West and South-East bled and still bleed;
And the North is now huffing and puffing ;
Huffing and puffing about the North, “their North”
FOR US:
It is not about North or South;
It is not about Christianity or Islam;
It is not about Atyap, Angas; Hausa, Yoruba or Igbos;
It is about the blood that flows;
North or South, the blood is flowing;
Children, women, the aged, the vulnerable, blood is flowing;
The blood of the Atyap is precious;
The blood of the Yoruba is precious;
The blood of the Muslim is precious;
The blood of the Christian is precious;
We chose to cry out wherever men and women are murdered, raped,terrorized;
We cry out at injustice against Christians and Muslims;
We chose to cry out; We are crying for the North, yes, “their North”;
We are crying for the South;
We are crying for Nigeria;
We are crying for humanity
Solomon Musa, 16 June, 2020
