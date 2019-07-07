By Chidi Odinkalu

UJU Ndubuisi Chukwu was Deputy Director-General of Chartered Insurance Institute of #Nigeria (CIIN). In South Africa to attend the conference of the African Insurance Organisation (AIO), she was found dead in her hotel room in Jburg on 13 June. Today we ask #WhoKilledUjuNdubuisi?

The night before her body was found, Uju, who was lodged at the Emperor’s Palace Hotel & Convention Centre had attended the closing dinner of the AIO Conference. Her colleagues who were with her saw her healthy.

The Emperor’s Palace Hotel where she stayed & died is less than 5 Km from the OR Tambo Int’l Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, which markets itself as a secure, safe destination for rest, relaxation & major events.

Who Uju’s body was found 13 June, the belief initially appeared to be she had suffered a sudden death overnight. However, on 20 June, following autopsy, South Africa’s Dept. of Home Affairs issued a #DeathCertificate saying she had died of #UnNaturalCause

The #DeathCertificate was the 1st indication that Uju Ndubuisi may indeed have been killed. This was confirmed in a separate document issued by South Africa’s Dept of Health on 27 June, where they confirm that the autopsy revealed she had been strangled.

Essentially, sometime on the night of 12-13 June last month, someone had entered Uju Ndubuisi’s room at this Emperor’s Palace Casino, Hotel & Convention Centre & strangled her to death. Surely, you would expect that the hotel wld be keen to ask & know #WhoKilledUjuNdubuisi

Rather than join in finding an answer to #WhoKilledUjuNdubuisi, a valued guest, Emperor’s Palace Hotel has stalled & stonewalled. The hotel Management is unwilling or unable to provide access to CCTV images & other evidence that may help investigations.

South African authorities, having received no co-operation from the hotel, are now moving to close down investigations into the question #WhoKilledUjuNdubuisi?

Everyday, we get stories of #Nigerians residents slaughtered in South Africa. The story of #WhoKilledUjuNdubuisi is not just another addition to morbid statistics. She traveled for work & was killed in her hotel room. Finding her killers shd not be that impossible.

The ppl who killed Uju Ndubuisi denied her teenage child of a loving mother. Her family lost an invaluable daughter & #Nigeria lost a stellar professional in her prime. @ProfOsinbajo & @MBuhari have a duty to ask @CyrilRamaphosa the simple question #WhoKilledUjuNdubuisi?

