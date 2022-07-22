Oshoala wins record 5th CAF Player of the Year award

NIGERIA’S Asisat Oshoala has became the first player to win for the fifth time the African Woman Player of the Year award at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards.

Oshoala warded off competition from Cameroonian Ajara Nchout Njoya and Zambia’s Grace Chanda to clinch her fifth title at the CAF Awards ceremony in Rabat, Morocco on Thursday.

This means the Barcelona FC Women forward has surpassed compatriot Perpetua Nkwocha in the women’s category and Cameroonian Samuel Eto in the men’s category., who won the awards four times each.

An emotional Oshoala said it was a historic night for her as she dedicated the award to Nigeria’s women national team, the Super Falcons.

“It’s a historic night for me and I want to thank everyone who has helped me in my career. The 2021/2022 season was really though for me as an individual.

“This year made me realise that if you don’t fall, you don’t know the power of comeback.

“Thanks to my teammates at Barcelona FC and my national team, the Super Falcons, for showing Africa how resilient you can be during the semi-finals against Morocco on Monday.

“I dedicate this award to the Super Falcons,” Oshoala said.

Meanwhile Senegal’s Sadio Mane also won the CAF Male Player of the Year award, winning it for the second time.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oshoala has been out of the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco due to an injury.

She got injured during Nigeria’s first game against South Africa.

Following the team’s loss to Morocco on penalty kicks in the competition’s second semi-final game, the Super Falcons will now face Zambia in the third-place match on Friday.(NAN)