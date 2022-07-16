Osun 2022: Gov. Oyetola wins polling unit

GOV. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun on Saturday, won the election at his polling unit at Unit 2, Ward 1, LA Primary School Popo, Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area of Osun, polling 545 votes out of a total 622 valid votes cast.

INEC ad hoc official that announced the results, Presiding Officer, Valentine Awoegbe, gave the breakdown of the results as : Accord party-one vote, AAT-one vote, ADP- five votes and YPP- one vote.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came a distant second with 69 votes while eight votes were voided.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voting at the polling unit, that had 1,457 registered voters, ended at about 3:23 p.m when the last person in the queue cast her vote.

Sorting of the ballots, however, commenced at 3:37 p.m in the presence of political party agents and voters waiting around to hear the outcome of the vote count.

The counting later started by 4:25 p.m. with the final results announced by 4:55 p.m.

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun and his wife Kafayat, had earlier been to the polling unit to cast their votes, with the governor commending the turnout of the electorate at the polling unit.

Oyetola, however, admonished INEC to provide more Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines for the polling centre, because of the number of registered voters at the area, saying it would make the voting process faster (NAN)

