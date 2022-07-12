Osun 2022: Ogunbiyi describes attack on Lasun Yussuff as a rude shock

Hits: 6

· thanks sympathizers over fire incidence in his residence

THE Accord Candidate in the forthcoming Osun state governorship election holding on Saturday, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi has expressed a rude shock over the attack on Rt. Hon. Lasun Yussuff, the Labour Party’s by some unknown assailants.

This was contained in a press statement issued in Osogbo today by the Media Team if Ogunbiyi’s Campaign Organisation.

Ogunbiyi stated that the attack on the LP’s candidate’s residence was wicked and unfortunate and a sign that politicians had not learnt any good lesson from past occurrences.

The Accord Candidate thanked God that Yussuff and his deal family were not hurt in the attack.

Ogunbiyi, however, urged all and sundry to shun evil and any action that could disturb the peace of the state.

He affirmed that the blood of anyone in the state must not be shed to secure the victory of anyone at the polls.

He prayed that God will continue to shield Hon Yussuff, his family and supporters from any form of evil, adding that the people of the state should exercise their franchise freely by voting accordingly.

Meanwhil, Ogunbiyi has also thanked the people of the state for sympathising with him over the fire incidence which occurred in his private residence on Sunday.

He declared that he cherished the concerns and prayers of his teaming supporters over the incidence.

Ogunbiyi stated that whatever happens, he was determined to liberate the people of this state from bad and wicked governance at all levels.

The Accord candidate advised the people to vote for him with their conscience in order for a new dawn to come upon this state.

He called on all the people to come out on Saturday to vote for him for the progress, development and prosperity of the state of all citizens of the state.

A.I