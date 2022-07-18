Osun: Adeleke’s Victory is a light for PDP – Bello Hayatu Gwarzo￼

THE North West Zonal Vice Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Sen Bello Hayatu Gwarzo has described the victory of the Party in the recently concluded governorship election in Osun State as a light for the party.

He made the statement in Kano while issuing a congratulatory message to Sen Ademola Adeleke on behalf of the PDP family in the North West Zone.

Gwarzo further described Adeleke as dogged adding that he fought for his stolen mandate of the People’s Democratic Party.

“Sen Adeleke is a leader that demonstrated leadership by working tirelessly for the party. He is someone that the people of Osun want at this crucial moment where things have deteriorated in all sectors in the state.

“His victory is a light for our party and an indicator that PDP will emerge victorious in the 2023 poll.

“As we are prepare for the 2023 election, Nigerians should put it at the back of their mind that PDP is ready to reposition this country and make their lives better.

“It’s obvious that the current predicament the APC led government has inflicted on us is not only a failure of leadership but lack of strategy and preparedness. They came unprepared but our party is prepared” he declared.

-Vanguard

KN