A former Osun State House of Assembly Speaker and All Progressives Congress (APC) leader in Ejigbo LGA, Najeem Salaam, has lost his polling unit to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP scored 261 votes to defeat APC, which got 115 votes in the governorship election.

The Labour Party (LP) got no votes.

There are 1,174 registered voters in the Polling Unit 006, located in Oke Odo Ilepeju I of Ward 04 Elejigbo ‘D’/Ejemu in Ejigbo.

Voting ended in the unit at about 7.30pm.

-The Nation

KN