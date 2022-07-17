Osun election: There were open negotiations to buy, sell votes – Situation room

THE Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room has said that it observed open negotiations to buy and sell votes in the ongoing gubernatorial race in Osun State.

In statement on Saturday, the organization said the buying and selling of votes was well coordinated by polling agents in many polling units and as such there was no complaints from any of the political parties involved.

Speaking further on the issue, the group said, “codes and coupons were used to extract to extract commitments from voters as opposed to the blatant money exchanging hands observed in the Ekiti State Governorship Election”.

According to the Situation Room, adequate security was deployed across most of the polling units, and as such, the group said it observed no violence was recorded at the time and the numbers of people who came out was encouraging.

While the group observed that priority voting was given to the elderly and persons with disabilities, it also mentioned that a few of the polling units were located in places with staircases making it inaccessible for people with clutches.

Below is the full statement as put out by the situation room.

