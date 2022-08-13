Osun-Osogbo: Stakeholders seek support for tourism sector

STAKEHOLDERS in the culture and tourism sector have solicited the support and collaboration of government at all levels in boosting the sector.

The stakeholders made the call in seperate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the grand finale of the Osun Osogbo festival on Friday.

The Araba Awo of Osogbo-land, Chief Ifayemi Elebubon, said the Osun-Osogbo 600-year-old heritage had intrinsic connection with Yoruba tradition and worship.

The renowned traditionalist, who noted that the annual festival had become a huge tourist destination, urged all tiers of government to collaborate in boosting the world heritage site.

NAN reports that Osun-Osogbo festival, whose history dates back to many centuries, is usually celebrated in an ancient grove believed to be among the last of the sacred forests still remaining among Yoruba cities.

In recognition of its global significance and cultural value, the Sacred Grove was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2005.

Elebubon said the purpose of the festival was to fulfill the ancestral oath taking with the Osun goddess for protection.

He said the blessings from the deity were enormous and these required the annual sacrificial homage to the heritage site.

Similarly, Nike Okundaye, the owner of the popular Nike Arts and Gallery, called for collaboration among key stakeholders to boost the Culture and Tourism sector.

She congratulated the government and people of Osun for a successful hosting of the festival while expressing gratitude to the visiting devotees and tourists who attended.

” We have people who came from Brazil and other parts of the world. Thank you for coming . We appreciate you and hope to see you next year,” she said.(NAN)

