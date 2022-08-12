Our support for NYSC, a token of appreciation – Wike

GOV. Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Thursday said the government was determined to improve facilities owned by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Rivers.

Wike disclosed this while inaugurating the 5,000 capacity ultra-modern auditorium which the state government built for the NYSC at Nonwa-Gbam in Tai Local Government Area.

He said that youth corps members should not be accommodated in facilities that dehumanise them while serving the state.

According to him, what matters to the state government is the services the youth corps members are rendering to the people.

“We would do everything we can to make them comfortable,” he said.

Wike said with the new auditorium, corps members and their officials would be comfortable whenever their coordinator or the director-general wanted to address them.

In his speech, the Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Fadah, thanked the governor for his magnanimity and named it “Nyesom Ezenwo Wike Hall.’

Fadah explained that there was no other NYSC camp in the country that had such auditorium built by the Rivers Government.

He said that Wike had done a lot for the NYSC, adding that the occasion offered him an opportunity to appreciate his numerous people-oriented projects.

“You renovated corps’ hostels and official residences and the multi-purpose hall.

“You constructed drainages, you reconstructed the burnt dinning hall, you restored the payment of monthly allowances of corps members serving in Rivers State.

“You restored payment of running cost to the secretariat, among other support,” he said.

Mr Deinma Iyalla, Commissioner for Special Projects, said the auditorium’s gallery could accommodate 2,500 people and the ground level also accommodating 2,500 people.

Iyalla said the auditorium has four multi-media screens, a computerised public address system, nine offices, two boardrooms and two changing rooms. (NAN)

C.E