Outgoing CAN president unveils 1,000 capacity Marque Hall

THE Outgoing President of CAN, Rev Samson Olasupo- Ayokunle, on Thursday unveiled a 1,000 capacity Marque Hall.

Speaking during the commissioning, Ayokunle said the centre will especially address challenges of finding decent venues for ceremonies and events in the FCT.

”This is the first phase of the project which involves the completion of the physical structure.

‘The second phase will involve the furnishing and decorations,” he said.

The outgoing president advised the welfare committee to engage private partnership for effective management of the facilities.

In an interview with NAN, Bishop Stephen Adegbite ,CAN’s ,Director National issues and social welfare said the project was conceived in 2021 but began in April 2022.

Adegbite said the over 1000 capacity marque hall would be called Holy Tabernacle event centre known as Faith Arena.

He did not disclose the cost of the project.

Adegbite thanked all contributors who assisted CAN to complete the project.

He said the event centre would house only events that would edify the church and glorify God ,saying events such as Anniversaries, weddings birthdays and other national development events.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commissioning ushered in the 12 the general Assembly and leadership transition programme.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Rev William Okoye former Aso Chaplain, are expected at the valedictory church service .

A valedictory welcome dinner will also be held with His Eminence, Samuel Kanu-Uche Prelate Methodist Church Nigeria as Guest Speaker.

While Special guest of honour will be Mr Olusegun Obasanjo former president of Nigeria.(NAN)

A.I