Over 2,000 youths jostle for 280 IT vacancies as Huawei holds job fair

OVER 2,000 Nigerian youths jostled for 280 vacancies at the Huawei Job Fair held in Abuja.

The job was organised by Huawei, a global Information Technology Company, with presence in more than 170 countries of the world on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the youths who came in from different parts of the country, submitted their resumes to some of the IT companies at the fair.

Meanwhile some of the applicants were interviewed at the venue for possible employment.

Mr Osita Nweze, Huawei Deputy Managing Director for Cyber Security, who represented the Managing Director, expressed commitment to contributing to the Gross Domestic Growth of Nigeria.

He said one of the major commitments of the company was to help bridge the unemployment gap in the country by creating job opportunities.

Nweze said that there were lots of talents in the country that could be explored to contribute to the country’s ICT growth.

He said the company was focused on four major areas in carrying out its mandate.

The four areas according to him are seeds for future programme, ICT academy, ICT competition as well as the job fair.

“Nigeria as a nation provides investment in Information Communication Technology (ICT), meanwhile, the workforce of a nation is the most valuable asset meant to grow the nation.

“It is in this light we assembled key players in the industry today,’’ he said.

He commended the Nigerian government’s continuous support in ensuring that the company accomplished its mission of a fully digitised nation.

According to him, the Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the company to develop ICT talents in the country.

“This development gives Huawei the courage to keep pushing for a better digitised Nigeria.

“I also thank other partners for the collaboration.

“For the candidates who are here today ready to enter into the ICT industry, I encourage you to continue to pursue more knowledge for more expertise in the field,” he said.

The Huawei Human Resource Manager, Mrs Juliet Emeronye, said the company was fully committed to partnering with relevant organisations to create job opportunities for Nigerians.

She said, “our commitment is creating a digital world in Nigeria.”

Emeronye, who said that Huawei was established in 1987, and started operations in 2004, providing engineering services for the major telecommunication as well as other relevant companies.

NAN reports that over 15 IT companies were on ground at the fair to recruit into various positions like Backend Engineering, IT Security Support and Maintenance Engineering, and Sales promotion among others. (NAN)

