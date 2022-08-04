Oyebanji urges supporters to be magnanimous in victory

THE Ekiti State Governor-elect, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, has hailed the judgment of the Federal High Court, Ado-Ekiti affirming him as the validly elected candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the June 18, governorship election in the state.

Oyebanji in a statement made available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday, shortly after the High Court judgment, described the ruling, which threw out the petition of one of the aspirants, Kayode Ojo, as a landmark judgment which will put to rest the controversies surrounding the January 27, APC primaries.

While lauding the judiciary for living up to its reputation as the last hope of the common man, Oyebanji said he was happy that the court upheld the decision of over 100,000 APC members that voted for him as the party’s candidate during the primaries in January 27.

He urged his supporters to be magnanimous in victory and that the case is a family affair, which should not warrant any name calling or bad blood among members of the party.

He also called on Kayode Ojo and a few others who might have issues with the outcome of the January 27 primaries of the party to sheath their swords and work with the in-coming administration in the onerous task of developing the state.

“I congratulate the judiciary for living up to expectation as the last hope of the common man. I also appreciate my brother, Kayode Ojo for approaching the court for the determination of the matter, instead of resorting to self-help.

“Now that the Court has ruled and affirmed my candidacy, I urge my brother, Ojo and all others who might have issues with the outcome of the January 27 primaries of our party to join hands with us in the task of building a more prosperous Ekiti State,” he added.

KN