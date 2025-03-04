Oyebanji’s leadership, a beacon of hope- Ekiti indigenes

EKITI indigenes, under the auspices of Ekiti Descendants Union (EDU), have described the leadership of Gov. Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti as a beacon of hope for the state.

The President of EDU, Ondo State Chapter, Mr Dare Adebayo, on Tuesday in Akure, stated this at the endorsement of the group for Oyebanji’s continuation in office.

According to Adebayo, the group applauds the governor’s transformative policies, although we are not partisan, but we are endeared by Oyebanji’s progress in government.

“The governor has demonstrated unparalleled dedication to the development of the state, and ensuring that governance is about service to the people.

“His commitment to infrastructural development, economic empowerment, education, security and social welfare has brought about remarkable progress in our state.

“Under your leadership, we have witnessed significant strides in all sectors and parts of the state.

“As sons and daughters residing in Ondo State, we are deeply proud of your achievements.

“It is for these reasons that we unanimously endorse you and pledge our full support as you continue to serve our beloved Ekiti,” he stated.

Similarly, the Vice President of the union, Mr Tajudeen Bello, said that the union was convinced that the state was safe in the hands of Oyebanji.

Bello added that Ekiti, in the last two years plus, had witnessed government policies that had direct impact on the people of the state.

According to him, a visit to Ekiti will convince any doubting thomas that the Oyebanji-led administration has given Ekiti people hope for a better tomorrow.

“If the governor shows interest in the office for second term, the union will not hesitate to mobilise unflinching support for him,” he said. (NAN)

A.I

March 4, 2025

