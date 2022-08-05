Oyetola mourns ex-IGP, Tafa Balogun

GOV. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun, has mourned a former Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Tafa Balogun, who died on Thursday at the age of 75.

This is contained in a condolence message by governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Friday in Osogbo.

He commiserated with people of Ila-Orangun, where Balogun hailed from, Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahab Kayode Oyedotun, former Osun governor, Chief Adebisi Akande, the immediate family, friends of the deceased and the Nigeria Police Force.

Oyetola said that Balogun contributed in no small measure to the nation’s security during his years of meritorious service in the Force, including when he served as the I-G from 2002 to 2005.

The governor noted that the late former I-G was a true patriot and respected community leader, who made notable contributions to the development of his community and humanity at large.

He added that this informed the conferment of Oluomo of Igbominaland chieftaincy title on him in 2020 by first class Igbomina traditional rulers in Kwara and Osun States.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Osun, I join family members, friends, the Nigeria Police Force and the people of Ila-Orangun to mourn the death of retired Inspector-General of Police, Tafa Balogun.

“I pray Almighty Allah overlook his shortcomings, admit him into Aljanah and grant his family and loved ones the strength to bear his demise,” he said. (NAN)