Oyo Govt sanctions head teachers over illegal fees

THE Oyo State Government has sanctioned some head teachers for collecting illegal fees and denying pupils access to examination halls in the ongoing Public Primary Schools Unified Examinations.

Dr Nureni Adeniran, the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), made this known in a statement on Monday in Ibadan, while monitoring the examination.

Adeniran said that five head teachers of Methodist Basic School (School one to five), Gan-gansi, were found culpable in the alleged illegal collection of fees, spearheaded by the School-Based Management Committee (SBMC) of the school, who chased the pupils home.

He said that the present administration had abolished collection of any development levy in all schools across the state.

Adeniran frowned at the role of the school authority who compelled parents to contribute the said fee.

“No doubt, SBMCs, PTAs can contribute to the development of their local schools, but it must not in any way affect the education of pupils.

“No child should be discriminated against in the state education sector,” Adeniran said.

According to him, some parents had reported to the board that head teachers of the school denied their children access to the examination hall for failing to pay the N100 development levy charged by the school’s management and SBMC, through a popular radio station in Ibadan.

Adeniran said that the present administration, under Gov. Seyi Makinde’s leadership, would not fold its arms and allow saboteurs to ridicule its efforts in mandating free education.

“For denying Gov. Seyi Makinde’s pupils access to write examinations, queries have been issued to head-teachers of the affected schools,” he said.

The SUBEB chairman, also directed that all learners should be allowed to sit for examinations without any form of hindrance.

He urged teachers in all public schools to adhere strictly to the state government’s policies and directives on education.

Some of the schools visited included IMG, Ibuko Ibadan South East LGA; Ratibi Muslim School, Molete, South-West; IMG Basic School, Idi-Iroko, Molete.

Adeniran, who led a team of officials from SUBEB also visited Islamic Mission School One, Bode, Ibadan; Methodist Basic School One to Five, Gan-gansi and Community Primary School, Awotunde, Ona-ara LGA and a host of others.

He said that the monitoring exercise would continue in the course of the week, which would also be extended to other zones of the state, including Ogbomoso, Oyo, Oke-Ogun and Ibarapa. (NAN)

KN