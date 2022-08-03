Oyo Police restate commitment to security of lives, property

THE Oyo State Police Command will continue to maintain a proactive stance towards ensuring that the lives and property of the people are properly secured.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Adewale Osifeso on Wednesday in Ibadan.

In that regard, the police said solid communal partnerships with Stakeholders, confidence building patrols and technology infused surveillance duties are among the strategies amassed towards comprehensive security provisions for the residents and guests of the state.

The PPRO said while appreciating the people of the state for their unwavering cooperation towards providing timely information, the Commissioner of Police, CP Adebowale Williams warned against spreading falsehood and unverified information capable of creating unnecessary panic amongst residence.

He also advised the media and general public against spreading false information over the 140 passengers arrested in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a truck was intercepted on Tuesday with 147 passengers on the Iyana Bodija – Iso Pako road in Ibadan and handed over to the Amotekun and police.

”Preliminary investigations revealed that the truck and its passengers who are predominantly farmers and traders were heading to Ogere, Ogun State from Kaura Namuda, Zamfara.

”The blue Iveco Truck with Reg No. BWR 143XD, driven by Abdulahi Aliu, 30, was conveying 147 passengers comprising ;140 men aged between 12 and 30 year, four woman and three girls.

“The truck was thoroughly searched and its passengers profiled by a combined team of the Police, men of the Department of State Services and Western Nigeria Security Network, Codenamed “Amotekun” to eliminate possibilities of ferrying escapees from any recorded Jailbreaks within the country.

“The search revealed that the truck was conveying eight motorcycles and bags of beans and onions to be dropped off with their owners at the Bodija Market.

“Upon the conclusion of the process, the truck and its passengers were escorted out of the state and have since been handed over and received by security operatives in Ogun,” he said. (NAN)

