Painter, 20, in court for allegedly stealing cell phone

A 20-year-old painter, Hamza Yakubu, on Thursday appeared before an Upper Area Court, Gwagwalada in Federal Capital Territory, Abuja for allegedly stealing a cell phone valued N48,000.

The police charged Yakubu, who lives in Angwan Zango area of Gwagwalada, with criminal conspiracy, assault and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko told the court that Veronica Iorundu of Angwan Bassa area in Gwagwalada reported the matter to the police station on Aug. 9.

Tanko alleged that on Dec. 31, 2021the defendant criminally conspired with his friend now at large went to the complainant’s room and beat her up.

He said that he also allegedly stole her Infinix cell phone valued N48,000 and absconded until he was seen arrested on Aug. 9, 2022.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 97, 263, 264 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Judge, Sani Umar, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N90,000 with one surety in like sum.

Umar said that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and provide valid means of identification.

He said that the address of the surety should be verified by the court staff and must provide his two recent passport photographs.

He said that in default, the defendant should be remanded in a Nigerian Correctional Centre and adjourned the case until Oct. 12 for hearing. (NAN)

